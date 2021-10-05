Inside 3D Printing Returns to Korea this October

Exone end to end binder jetting service

The Inside 3D Printing Conference & Expo is returning to Seoul, Korea. As Korea’s largest 3D printing exhibition, it is meant to increase expertise within the domestic 3D printing industry as companies and attendees network over the course of three days from October 13 to 15, 2021.

Co-hosted by KINTEX and the Korean Society of 3D Printing in Medicine, the event will see keynote lectures from leading figures in industry and medicine discussing the domestic 3D printing sector. This includes Moon Jong-yoon, Head Director of Stratasys Korea, who will give a talk titled “3D Printing Technology for Mass Production – Accelerating the Entry into the Layered Manufacturing 2.0 Era”, as well as Professor Choi Jong-woo of the ASAN Medical Center, who discuss his research related to the application of 3D printing technology in the medical field. Others participating in the event include:

  • Hyundai Motors
  • LG Electronics
  • Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST)
  • Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd. (KAI)
  • Korea Aerospace Research Institute
  • National Cancer Center
  • EOS GmbH Korea
  • HP
  • The Catholic University of Korea
  • Eunpyeong St. Mary’s Hospital
  • Samyoung
  • Graphy, Inc.

A booth from a previous Inside 3D Printing Seoul event. Image courtesy of Inside 3D Printing Seoul.

These institutions represent the leaders of medicine and industry in the nation. Local experts will be complemented by broader international representatives, providing insights into how the country’s 3D printing industry fits into the larger global sector. For instance, Graphy, Inc is a developer of 3D printing materials and SangSangIsang3DPrinting is an industrial 3D printer manufacturer and service provider. They will be joined by such global firms as HP, Materialise, VELO3D, and Formlabs.

Also attending will be purchasing organizations and companies interested in introducing 3D printing to their workplaces:

  • Korea Aerospace Research Institute
  • Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd. (KAI)
  • Korea Institute of Industrial Technology
  • Sejong Creative Economy Innovation Center
  • Ulsan Technopark
  • Mokpo National Maritime University Industry-University Cooperation Foundation
  • Gangwon Information & Multimedia Corporation
  • Suwon Sustainable City Foundation
  • Gangwon Creative Economy Innovation Center,
  • Geoje Maritime Tourism & Development Corporation
  • Hyundai Steel
  • DL E&C Co., Ltd.
  • Germany’s Saarland Economic Promotion Agency

Inside 3D Printing Conference & Expo, jointly hosted by 3DPrint.com’s own 3DR HOLDINGS and KINTEX, will be held at KINTEX in Goyang-si, Gyeonggi-do October 13 – 15 during the same period as the ‘Korea Energy Show 2021’ and ‘TECH INSIDE SHOW 2021’, hosted by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, resulting in synergies across these industries. Those interested in the event can email [email protected] or visit the exhibition website.

