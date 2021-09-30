3DPOD Episode 79: LEGO Additive Manufacturing Manager, Mandy Moshiri

In this episode of the 3DPOD, we talk to Mandy Moshiri, Technology Manager at the LEGO Group. Far from the maddening crowds, the hype, and the promises of 3D printing, she and her colleagues are using additive at the famous toy block-maker. What technologies does LEGO use? What future additive processes is Mandy excited about? What is holding 3D printing back and what are its advantages?
Mandy details how LEGO is using it for mold tooling and conformal cooling molds. How do you innovate with 3D printing at a firm? What kinds of applications and research are worth pursuing? And how “normal” is AM at LEGO?
We get a very clear and honest picture from Mandy as to her field and how she’s applying it at her employer. I really liked her directness, skepticism, and straightforward way of using and discussing 3D printing. I think this is a must-listen for those of you implementing 3D printing at large companies or in industry.
