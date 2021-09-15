U.S. 3D Printing Experience Center Opened by Massivit 3D

Israeli based company Massivit 3D ( MSVT.TA ) , a leader in large-scale 3D printing systems, has announced the opening of their Americas Experience Center in Atlanta, Georgia. The center will be open to any current or potential customers allowing them demonstrations, training, and sample prints on the company’s Massivit 1800 and Massivit 5000 systems with their new Massivit 10000 system coming early 2022.

Massivit printers feature the company’s proprietary Gel Dispensing Printing (GDP) method of additive manufacturing (AM), which allows for very large objects to be printed at a rapid speed. The process resembles a combination of fused deposition modeling and stereolithography , where a nozzle extrudes the company’s own photosensitive gel and cures it almost instantly using a UV light. When the company first showcased the Massivit 1800, it was used to print the body for Local Motors’ Strati Car and was able to print six-foot-tall objects in five hours.

When it announced the Massivit 5000 earlier this year, it took its GDP technology to the next level by creating a Dual Material System, allowing two parts to be printed at the same time with two different materials. The company introduced two new print options: fast and HD mode. Fast mode produces thicker layers at a quicker speed, whereas HD mode is for objects where dimensional accuracy is necessary, such as with high-performance parts. This printer is also equipped with an automated print monitoring system, featuring a camera that monitors the job in real time and adjusts parameters like resolution and layer height to optimize print quality.

Today, Massivit is a leading provider of large-scale 3D printers for clients in Automotive, Marine, Rail, and Scenic Fabrication among others. The company aims to transform the manufacturing of large parts through photopolymer technology. Its 3D print solutions allow for ultra-fast, cost-efficient, production of large parts, prototypes, and tools. Massivit serves customers across 40 countries and, with the announcement of its 6,400-square-foot Americas Experience Center, will continue to grow on a global scale.

Kevin Sykes, North America president for Massivit 3D, said, “This is an important milestone for the company, especially in the Americas region. We are making a clear statement to the market with regards to our wide portfolio of available solutions and their ability to transform our customers’ business, design, development, and manufacturing processes. The new experience center significantly reinforces our presence in NA and will help us showcase our cutting-edge capability in real time. This will help our customers and partners witness the products in action and gain the confidence that Massivit 3D is the right choice for them.” Quote request Are you looking to buy a 3D printer or 3D scanner? We're here to help. Get free expert advice and quotes from trusted suppliers in your area. Powered by Aniwaa

Massivit hopes to bring the Massivit 10000 to its experience center towards the end of this year. This system is designed for the tooling requirements of the automotive, aerospace, marine, and energy industries, which require large objects made of composite materials. Traditional manufacturing of composites is slow, expensive, and laborious. Massivit is hoping to change that with its Cast-In-Motion (CIM) technology.

The technology features one printhead depositing a UV-curable gel while the other extrudes a resin containing the composite materials. This results in a double-layered shell around the composite part. The shell is then removed when dipped in plain water. Massivit claims the Massivit 10000 cuts production time by 80% and labor by up to 90%.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.