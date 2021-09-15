Exone end to end binder jetting service

U.S. 3D Printing Experience Center Opened by Massivit 3D

1 hour by Asad Siddiqui 3D Printers3D Printing
INTAMSYS industrial 3d printing

Share this Article

Israeli based company Massivit 3D (MSVT.TA), a leader in large-scale 3D printing systems, has announced the opening of their Americas Experience Center in Atlanta, Georgia. The center will be open to any current or potential customers allowing them demonstrations, training, and sample prints on the company’s Massivit 1800 and Massivit 5000 systems with their new Massivit 10000 system coming early 2022.

Massivit printers feature the company’s proprietary Gel Dispensing Printing (GDP) method of additive manufacturing (AM), which allows for very large objects to be printed at a rapid speed. The process resembles a combination of fused deposition modeling and stereolithography , where a nozzle extrudes the company’s own photosensitive gel and cures it almost instantly using a UV light. When the company first showcased the Massivit 1800, it was used to print the body for Local Motors’ Strati Car and was able to print six-foot-tall objects in five hours.

Large print on the Massivit 5000.

When it announced the Massivit 5000 earlier this year, it took its GDP technology to the next level by creating a Dual Material System, allowing two parts to be printed at the same time with two different materials. The company introduced two new print options: fast and HD mode. Fast mode produces thicker layers at a quicker speed, whereas HD mode is for objects where dimensional accuracy is necessary, such as with high-performance parts. This printer is also equipped with an automated print monitoring system, featuring a camera that monitors the job in real time and adjusts parameters like resolution and layer height to optimize print quality.

Today, Massivit is a leading provider of large-scale 3D printers for clients in Automotive, Marine, Rail, and Scenic Fabrication among others. The company aims to transform the manufacturing of large parts through photopolymer technology. Its 3D print solutions allow for ultra-fast, cost-efficient, production of large parts, prototypes, and tools. Massivit serves customers across 40 countries and, with the announcement of its 6,400-square-foot Americas Experience Center, will continue to grow on a global scale.

Kevin Sykes, North America president for Massivit 3D, said, “This is an important milestone for the company, especially in the Americas region. We are making a clear statement to the market with regards to our wide portfolio of available solutions and their ability to transform our customers’ business, design, development, and manufacturing processes. The new experience center significantly reinforces our presence in NA and will help us showcase our cutting-edge capability in real time. This will help our customers and partners witness the products in action and gain the confidence that Massivit 3D is the right choice for them.”

Powered by Aniwaa

Massivit hopes to bring the Massivit 10000 to its experience center towards the end of this year. This system is designed for the tooling requirements of the automotive, aerospace, marine, and energy industries, which require large objects made of composite materials. Traditional manufacturing of composites is slow, expensive, and laborious. Massivit is hoping to change that with its Cast-In-Motion (CIM) technology.

The technology features one printhead depositing a UV-curable gel while the other extrudes a resin containing the composite materials. This results in a double-layered shell around the composite part. The shell is then removed when dipped in plain water. Massivit claims the Massivit 10000 cuts production time by 80% and labor by up to 90%.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Markforged’s Eiger Fleet to Scale Distributed 3D Printing

AM Investment Strategies: CEOs, Analysts & Finance Experts Share Wealth of Knowledge with 3D Printing Community

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printers3D PrintingBusinessStocks

Ahead of Public Listing, New Members Join VELO3D Board

VELO3D announced the addition of three new board members ahead of its highly anticipated public listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the new ticker symbol “VLD.” The...

September 14, 2021
3D Printing3D Printing EventsBusinessStocks

AM Investment Strategies: SPACs, Spats, and More in 3D Printing Finance

The AM Investment Strategies summit from Stifel and SmarTech Analysis went off without a hitch on September 9, 2021, bringing together some of the leading executives and experts from the...

September 13, 2021
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: September 12, 2021

Buckle your seatbelts, it’s going to be a busy week of webinars and events, both virtual and in-person! RAPID + TCT and FABTECH will both be held in-person this week...

September 12, 2021
3D PrintingBioprintingEditorials / OpinionsMedical 3D Printing

AM Investment Strategies Profile: 3D Systems

3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) CEO Jeff Graves attended the SmarTech – Stifel AM Investment Strategies 2021 summit on September 9, 2021. His leadership of 3D Systems has seen the firm...

September 10, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock Craftcloud® jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
online 3d printed service
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
fac fox 3d printing service
ExOne
CRP Windform
XYZ Printing
ICAM2021
EOS Modern Metal 3D Printer
Sigma Labs
Desktop Metal logo
Velo 3D Achievable Innovation
3d systems
Smartech Analysis metal powders analysis
3d printed footwhere Smartech Analysis
Metal Am services Smartech Analysis
opportunities and marketing Smartech Analysis
Manufacturing software Smartech Analysis
Smartech analysis AM in dentistry
additive manufacturing industry
the barnes global advisors
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

AM Investment Strategies 2021

September 9, 2021

Am investment Strategies Summit

Inside 3D Printing

Seoul, October 13-15, 2021

3d print expo and conference

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Industry Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022

Industry intelligence summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides