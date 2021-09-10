XYZprinting and BASF Forward AM Extends Industrial Partnership to Enrich 3D Printing Industry

Earlier in the year, XYZprinting and BASF Forward AM established a successful partnership, now the cooperation is realized across all 3D printing portfolios.
“The strengthened collaboration between XYZprinting and BASF Forward will enable industrial users across various Additive Manufacturing technologies to benefit from our high-performance materials in combination with XYZprinting solutions – for prototyping or direct manufacturing,” said Fran Minec, Managing Director of BASF 3D Printing Solutions.
XYZprinting will be exhibiting at Rapid+TCT 2021 from 13-15 September at McCormick Place, Lakeside Center, Hall E / Booth #E7021. Visitors to the show will be able to find out more information about the new high powered SLS printer, MfgPro236 xS SLS with printed samples of Ultrasint® PA11 carbon fiber and Ultrasint® PA6 Mineral Filled powders from BASF Forward AM.
“These materials provide a huge advantage over other black SLS materials in that they do not require post process dying. Of course, they also offer best in class mechanical properties,” said John Calhoun, Director of Sales North America of XYZprinting.
XYZprinting MfgPro236 xS SLS Printer:
XYZprinting is expanding its industrial grade systems with the announcements of its new MfgPro236 xS Laser Sintering System. The new MfgPro236 xS allows a build volume of 230x230x250mm, and is designed to the meet the demanding requirement of aerospace, automotive, manufacturing and engineering companies’ applications. The MfgPro236 xS comes with an open material platform option that makes it the ideal choice for on-demand-manufactures, research institutions and third party material supplier to become part of this ecosystem.
Key Facts: MfgPro236 xS
New Mineral Filled Advanced PA6 MF SLS Material on MfgPro236 xS:
BASF Forward AM Ultrasint® PA6 MF (XYZ sPro6MF Powder)
Mechanically Reinforced PA6 with In-Particle Filler Technology for Extremely Strong Parts
Ultrasint® PA6 MF is one of the premier engineering grade production materials available on any platform in 3D printing. For demanding technical applications requiring mechanically reinforced thermoplastic qualities, Ultrasint® PA6 MF is the material of choice. Apart from reinforced PA6 being a common engineering material for highly loaded parts, Ultrasint® PA6 MF has exceptionally high stiffness, media tightness and enhanced thermal distortion – qualities that other powder bed fusion materials frequently show limitations. As a result, it represents a significant step forward in additive-based serial production.
Benefits:
- Exceptionally high strength & rigidity
- Media tightness as-printed
- Very high HDTs
- In-particular reinforcement technology
- Color: Black
Applications:
- Engine bay parts
- Media flow and storage parts (i.e. oil)
- Housing and covers
- Tooling equipment and molds
- Multi-purpose industrial goods
Note: Ultrasint® PA6 MF is not available on HP, 3DSYS.
BASF Forward AM Ultrasint® PA11 Black
Ultrasint® PA11 is a bio-derived powder material for advanced applications where toughness matters.
BASF Forward AM’s Ultrasint® PA11 Black a bio-based material (castor oil), is an interesting alternative to PA12. This material exhibits great elongation at break, elasticity, and impact resistance in parts. Typical applications include environments with high deformations (e.g. film hinges) and/or specific conditions (e.g. chemical, detergents, oil). It does not splinter in most crash circumstances due to its strong ductility. Skin contact applications are possible with Ultrasint® PA11 Black. This best-in-class SLS material is now available on the XYZprinting MfgPro230 xS and MfgPro236 xS.
Benefits:
- Easy processing on any PBF equipment
- Exceptionally high toughness
- Do not splinter in most crash cases
- Suitable for skin contact
- Color: Black
Applications:
- Car interior parts
- Bumper components
- Functional prototypes & spare parts
- Medium-load serial production parts
Newly Medium-viscous Photopolymer Resin Material on XYZprinting PartPro120 xP Fast Printing DLP Printer:
BASF Forward AM Ultracur3D® RG 35
Rigid Resin with Optimum Combination of Strength, Stiffness and Temperature Resistance
Ultracur3D® RG (rigid product line) is a medium-viscous, highly reactive photopolymer that produces rigid multipurpose parts in 3D printing applications. It’s best fitted to be used to create high-performance functional components. This resin produces parts with low water absorption, excellent UV aging properties and bio-compatibility.
Benefits:
- High accuracy
- No water uptake
- Low shrinkage
- UV aging
- Flame-retardant
Applications:
- Electrical socket
- Connectors
- Thermoforming mold
- Jigs and fixtures
BASF Forward AM Ultracur3D® ST 45
Multi-purpose Resin with Optimum Toughness and Processing Speed
Ultracur3D® ST (tough product line) is a low-viscous, highly reactive photopolymer that produces tough multipurpose parts in 3D printing applications. Ultracur3D® ST meets the demanding requirements of practical application in terms of high precision, mechanical strength, and biocompatibility where existing 3D printing materials often show limitations.
Benefits:
- High impact strengths
- high elongation at break
- High E Modulus and Low shrinkage
- Flame-retardant High long-term UV stability of printed parts
Applications:
- Performance prototypes
- Electrical casings
- Snap-fit
- Jigs & fixtures
*BASF Forward AM resin material on XYZprinting PartPro120 xP
