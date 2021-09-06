Exone end to end binder jetting service

3DPOD Episode 78: Steve Grundahl, Midwest Prototyping & Prototek

5 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing ServicesBusiness
Steve Grundahl started Midwest Prototyping in the very early days of 3D printing. On this episode of the 3DPOD, he tells us about how he got financing, how he grew his business. what technologies and applications he relied on, and how he kept growing. Steve also tells us why he opted to sell his firm now and how the future of Midwest Prototyping under the umbrella of Prototek will look. As well as sharing his entrepreneurial journey, Steve imparts a lot of wisdom. There are anecdotes, but ones that you can really learn from. We had a blast once again with this episode and know that you will find it to be valuable, as well.

3D Printing Guides