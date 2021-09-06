3DPOD Episode 78: Steve Grundahl, Midwest Prototyping & Prototek

Steve Grundahl started Midwest Prototyping in the very early days of 3D printing. On this episode of the 3DPOD, he tells us about how he got financing, how he grew his business. what technologies and applications he relied on, and how he kept growing. Steve also tells us why he opted to sell his firm now and how the future of Midwest Prototyping under the umbrella of Prototek will look. As well as sharing his entrepreneurial journey, Steve imparts a lot of wisdom. There are anecdotes, but ones that you can really learn from. We had a blast once again with this episode and know that you will find it to be valuable, as well.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: RSS
You May Also Like
3D Printing Keynotes, Thought Leadership Panels, 250+ Exhibitors, & More at RAPID + TCT 2021
Everybody who’s anybody in the additive manufacturing industry is getting ready for RAPID + TCT 2021, being held at McCormick Place in Chicago from September 13-15. This is the 30th...
New Pro3 3D Printer Series Released by Raise3D
Raise3D had a very impactful launch with a printer that was to raise the bar in 3D printing. With a nice UI and a well-finished product, the company hoped to...
AM Investment Strategies Profile: Stratasys
Stratasys CEO Yoav Zief will be taking part in the SmarTech Stifel AM Investment Strategies event on September 9th. We’re incredibly proud that we’ve got a set of very exciting...
Startup Accelerator, Singapore: Hyperganic, Molyworks, Additive Flight Solutions
In this series, we’re looking at the startup scene in Singapore by identifying some of the 3D printing companies being founded and grown there. Hyperganic Hyperganic always kind of confuses...
Shop
View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.
Services & DataPrinter & Scanner Price Quotes
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.