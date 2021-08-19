The Top 10 Things You Can Do with a Diode Laser

Diode lasers have become more and more popular among makers and hobbyists. The ability to cut or engrave almost any material is now available if you have a 3D printer or a CNC machine. A 3D printer has all of the necessary features to be used as a frame for a laser cutter or laser engraver. It has three axes and a GRBL mainboard that allows users to create images and then cut or engrave. Here is a quick video of how you can convert your 3D printer into a powerful laser cutting / engraving machine by adding an Endurance 10-watt Delux laser

All you have to do is follow a few simple steps:

Hook the laser up to the extruder

Find the PWM pin and wire the laser (usually the “FAN1 pin” works this)

Prepare a g-code file (you may use Lightburn software or create g-code in Inkscape with a special plugin)

Run the laser and enjoy!

A quick intro to diode lasers: All you need to know!

Endurance Lasers makes and delivers diode lasers for 3D printers, CNC machines, and XY plotters.

Endurance Lasers are:

Compatible with most 3D printers and CNC machines

Rated for real, continuous power output

Easy to use and install

Tested for 48-72 hours of nonstop operation

Endurance Lasers offers effective laser attachments with a variety of outputs: 2100 mW (2.1W), 3500 mW (3.5W), 5600 mW (5.6W), 8000 mW (8W), 8500 mW (8.5W+), 10000 mW (10W) 445 nm wavelength that can convert almost any 3D printer or CNC machine into an engraving or cutting machine.

Everything below was made by Endurance customers: real feedback, honest reviews, awesome results!

Endurance customers make awesome things with diode lasers and in this post we will show you the top 10 best items that were made by Endurance Lasers customers.

10. Walking Bear by Vin Faraci

Endurance 10w. Performed on 0.6mm wood veneers. Used Lightburn for the g-code with GBRL settings, plus some manual edits to change m3/m5 to m11/m10 commands so the Mach 3 could run the code. 550mm/min in one pass.

9. Guitar Pick by Michail Gedeon

Endurance 10W “invincible” with a “laser lens spacer” from Endurance and a G7 lens. 1250 mm/min at 7% power for the engraving on Greek walnut wood veneer. The “laser lens spacer” is, maybe, one of the best upgrades, allowing for super fine details at very low cost. Big thanks to #GeorgeFomichev and his team!!!

8. Stamp for clay on Palo Santo wood by Michail Gedeon

Endurance 10W “invincible”. 1250 mm/min. 95% power in one pass, 1.75mm depth of engraving after cleaning the char.

7. Piece of Art on Wood by Canellada C Ramon

Endurance 10w lasers are work horses: Over 13 hrs. 550mmx300mm. Started at 8am… Still going.

6. Super Mario Engraving on Plexiglass by Michail Gedeon

Engraving onto clear plexiglass with Endurance 10W invincible laser.

5. “Big Ben” Name Tag by Hoofty Moyer

Performed with a 10-watt Endurance laser

4. Wine Glass Name Tag by Graham Ham

Simple job but effective. Wine glass names for a friend’s pre-wedding Hens Party (as we call it in Australia). 3mm laser on plywood with an 8-watt Endurance laser

3. Plywood Box by Michael Tabone

Performed with a 10W delux Endurance Laser.

2. Three String Musical Instrument by David Moyer

Performed with a 10 watt Endurance Laser

1. Photo Portrait by Claudio Perfler

20 hours of a total expected of 30. 100 cm x 67 cm 1600mm/min with 95% power.

Grand-Prix: Wooden Clock by Ivan from Rep. Hakasia (Russia)

This piece of art was made with 15 watt DUOS laser

Extra: Balsa Wood Plane Kit by Reginald Jones

Finished laser cutting 1/8″ thick balsa plane kit cut after soaking balsa in soapy water for 5 minutes to prevent charring and burning.

Air assist and laser heat still causes top side of balsa to evaporate faster during a job resulting in warping upward on cut parts even with soap solution. (A job lasts on average 45 minutes per 6″x18″ 1/8″ thick balsa sheet. Takes 3 sheets to make 1 plane.).

To prevent warping while cutting, I used a spray bottle to periodically keep the top surface of the balsa moist during the job. (which prevented warping during the cutting process.)

Results turned out are as desired – no charring or burning!

I post process sheets by laying them between paper towels and covering with a heavy waterproof shelving board so that parts dry flat. Then I release parts by cutting tabs used to hold parts in place while cutting. Will make tabs smaller in future. (May not need tabs at all or might remove tabs with laser on last pass).

I’m going to work toward a soaking solution that won’t require intervention during a job. I have pure (water soluble) glycerin arriving tomorrow. Will see what that does to prevent evaporation and warping.

Parts cut using Endurance 15 Watt DUOS DIY Laser

Cutting: 90% power, 15 ipm, 3 passes

Etching: 70% power, 30 ipm, 1 pass

Extra: Inspirational Sign by Markie Mark

10w endurance laser in action from George Fomitchev. Thank you! More then happy with it. I am loving it, Endurance lasers. Brilliant job, guys!

Extra: Engraving on Metal with 10 watt DPSS by Enric Cab

10 DPSS watt laser

