3DPOD Episode 73: Scaling 3D Printing with AM-FLOW Commercial Director, Carlos Zwikker

Carlos Zwikker has long been involved with AM. He was a great influence on Shapeways when it started and has advised many other firms, as well. Previously at Electrolux and Philips, Carlos now deploys his expertise and talents at AM-FLOW.
AM-FLOW is a company that uses machine vision and machine learning to automate 3D printing. AM-FLOW’s solutions automatically detect and identify parts so they can be routed, compared, picked and put in the right boxes. Together with its partners, the firm wants to help drastically reduce the costs of 3D printing by automating part handling and more. We had a fun conversation with Carlos that made us think a lot, not only about AM-FLOW, but also about 3D printing in general and its fortunes and future.
