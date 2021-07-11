3D Printing News Briefs, July 11, 2021: Wohler’s Associates; Solvay, Ultimaker, and L’Oréal; America Makes & ODSA; BMW Group; Dartmouth College; BEAMIT & Elementum 3D; Covestro & Nexeo Plastics; Denizen

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we’ll be telling you about the launch of an audio series and a competition, AM training and research efforts, materials, and more. Read on for the details!

Wohler’s Associates Launches AM Audio Series

Recently, independent consulting firm Wohler’s Associates, Inc. announced the launch of its new Wohlers Audio Series, which is all about additive manufacturing and sharing insight from AM industry experts on how to apply the technology and where they think it’s headed. Wohler’s plans to cover a wide variety of subjects in the series, including the development of 3D printing materials, such as photopolymers and polymer powders.

The first episode of the series features a conversation between Founder and President Terry Wohlers and Noah Mostow, the firm’s Director of Market Intelligence and Publications. They discuss both the origin and the future of the Wohler’s Report, which was first published 26 years ago and is considered, as Wohler’s puts it, the “undisputed” industry report on 3D printing around the world. You can listen to the first episode on Spotify, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, and on the Wohler’s Associates website.

Third Edition of Additive Manufacturing Cup

Back in 2017, Belgian chemical group Solvay launched the first international AM Cup competition, catered to university students and centered around the difficult organic thermoplastic PEEK. Now, along with partners Ultimaker and L’Oréal, Solvay has announced the third edition of the 3D printing design challenge, which gives engineers, manufacturers, and students around the world the chance to integrate and accelerate today’s industrial manufacturing processes by creating an innovative design for a real 3D printed application. Participants must use a material from Solvay’s portfolio of high-performance AM materials, comprising Solef polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF), KetaSpire polyetheretherketone (PEEK) and Radel polyphenylsulfone (PPSU) filaments.

“Solvay’s AM Cup was introduced to showcase Solvay’s array of AM ready filaments and their potential for diverse complex industrial uses. We are pleased to collaborate with L’Oréal who offer a tangible and challenging industrial application and partner with Ultimaker to 3D print our candidates’ designs for assessment,” said Brian Alexander, AM Global Product & Application Manager at Solvay. “Solvay continues to build a robust and diversified AM ecosystem encompassing key partnerships in the value chain to offer our customers high-performance 3D printable polymers and meet the rapid developments of a once niche-technology.”

The competition begins on September 1st, ending in mid-November, and candidates have until September 30th to register their interest in participating; the winner will be announced in January of 2022. You can learn more about the competition via Solvay’s AM Cup portal.

America Makes Announces New Ohio AM Training Network

In order to address the lack of skilled AM workers across the state of Ohio, America Makes has announced the Ohio Secondary Education Additive Manufacturing Training Network. The program, funded through the Fiscal Year 2020-21 State of Ohio operations budget, was created with support from, and collaboration with, the Ohio Development Services Agency (ODSA), and is meant to build a talent pipeline to prepare students in Ohio for future careers in the 3D printing industry. The network will provide formal education and AM training to high school students, and their educators, in order to take on the manufacturing skills gap and make sure that the next generation of workers in the state can fill AM industry jobs.

“There’s no question that our state and our nation are facing a significant skilled labor shortage and misalignment of skills and competencies. We need to take action now with K-12 students, with immediate emphasis on focusing on secondary education students and empowering their educators—from teachers to principals and guidance counselors—to help them increase students’ awareness of AM technologies and advanced manufacturing careers. The awareness vacuum around manufacturing career opportunities is an even larger issue than the skills gap,” stated Josh Cramer, America Makes Education & Workforce Development Director. “With the creation of the Ohio Secondary Education Additive Manufacturing Training Network, we are building that critically needed additive talent pipeline across the state of Ohio.”

The 10 secondary schools participating in the network initially are the Grant Career Center, the Horizon Science Academy Columbus High School, the Apollo Career Center, Ashtabula County Technical and Career Center (A-Tech), Butler Tech, MCCTC and Valley Stem, the Dayton Regional STEM School, Windham Exempted Village Schools, Theodore Roosevelt High School, and Marietta High School. Each one will receive six Dremel DigiLab 3D45 Advanced Idea Builder 3D Printer bundles with materials and supplies, as well as support for community engagement activities and participation in national AM events, like RAPID+TCT.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.