3D Printing News Briefs, July 8, 2021: Sintavia, 6K, Nexa3D, Marotta Controls, CRP Technology, HILOS, Angled, ETH Zurich, Jalopnik

In today’s edition of 3D Printing News Briefs, we’re starting off with some business and then moving on to materials and some cool 3D printed items, like shoes and assistive devices. Read on for all the details!

Sintavia Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Sintavia, which creates and 3D prints flight and launch components, announced that it has hired Brian Haggenmiller to lead the company’s accounting and financial teams as the new Chief Financial Officer. Previously the Senior Director of Financial Planning & Analysis at AerSale Corp., Haggenmiller was in charge of the company’s financial planning efforts ahead of it going public last year via a SPAC, and he also had to evaluate a variety of commercial aerospace transactions, varying from single engine deals to multiple aircraft packages.

“Sintavia is the global leader in applying raw additive manufacturing technology to targeted end uses within the Aerospace, Defense, & Space industry—specifically thermodynamic components, advanced propulsion systems, and aerostructures. My goal in joining Sintavia will be to ensure that it has the financial support it needs to seize the opportunity that lies before it within these component markets,” Haggenmiller said.

6K Appoints VP of Government Affairs

In other business news, 6K, which produces sustainable advanced materials for energy storage and AM powders, announced that it has appointed Mary Cronin, a very seasoned government relations executive, to the executive leadership team as its new Vice President of Government Affairs. She has expertise in local, state, federal, non-profit, and corporate outreach, as well as US public policy and state and federal government relations, and her ability to build relationships with the Department of Energy and Department of Defense, the Defense Logistics Agency, and on Capitol Hill will help 6K in its mission to increase the domestic production of advanced materials in energy storage and additive manufacturing and drive change in national security, the supply chain, and sustainability.

“Issues like battery manufacturing in the US, of which there is near zero capability currently, and securing critical elements like titanium domestically, pose a national threat to the country. Our UniMelt® production platform can be a key driving force in solving these issues. Having Mary leading these initiatives for 6K with the highest levels of government will give us a strong voice in DC and uncover more strategic program opportunities,” said 6K CEO Aaron Bent.

Nexa3D Wins Innovation Award at ASME Event

At the recent AM Tech Forum, hosted by ASME (The American Society of Mechanical Engineers), ultrafast 3D printing leader Nexa3D won the “Best in Class” Innovation Award for machines and processes. The one-day virtual event, dedicated to innovations and product discovery in 3D printing, automatically entered participants into the Innovation Awards, and the companies showed off their AM solutions in a technology demonstration and Q&A session during the day. A panel of judges from multiple sectors, like aerospace, automotive, consumer goods, energy, and medical devices, reviewed each demonstration, and Nexa3D won for its advanced Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) and Quantum Laser Sintering (QLS) print engines for high-speed production applications and its NexaX 2.0 software platform, which uses process interplay algorithms to optimize the production cycle, ensure consistency, and reduce energy and material usage.

“We’re determined to break the productivity and performance barriers of AM so that our customers can harvest the full potential of this technology. Being chosen as best in class in the Innovations Awards by customers and a panel of brilliant minds in the AM industry reinforces our mission to democratize access to delivering additively manufactured parts for volume production based on circular economy principles,” said Nexa3D’s CEO Avi Reichental.

Marotta Controls Adopts 3D Printing Capability

Aerospace and defense supplier Marotta Controls offers a portfolio of manufacturing services, and recently announced that 3D printing is the latest addition, validating the technology by using its patented SLS technique to create internal radial passages on an advanced air reducing manifold valve. The company is known for its ability to solve difficult engineering problems, and decided to tackle the challenge of improving the performance of the manifold in high pressure applications. While subtractive manufacturing can be used to carve out internal passages that expand in two dimensions, 3D printing makes it possible for the manifold valve to achieve a better performance by delivering increased velocity pressure control. The company has since evaluated its 3D valve concept in over 12 different design configurations with differing passage structures.

“We have a near 80-year culture of creative thinking, of challenging the status quo. And we’re proud to confirm that that mindset resulted in a remarkable evolution to a tried and true part used for generations,” stated Brian Fly, Vice President Marine Systems, Marotta Controls. “Additive manufacturing offers some very interesting opportunities that we’re inherently designed to embrace on behalf of our customers. We anticipate more unique, disruptive innovations to come out of this capability as we continue to apply it.”

CRP Introduces New Windform Material

Italian 3D printing company CRP Technology has launched its latest proprietary polyamide-based carbon fiber-filled composite material for production powder bed fusion (PBF) 3D printing—Windform RS, the 10th material in the company’s high-performance Windform TOP-LINE range. The material is said to have exceptional mechanical properties, with resistance to damage, deformation, high temperature, shock and vibration, along with liquid and water absorption down to 1 mm part thickness and HB rated according to the flammability UL 94 test. The composite material would be a good choice for complex, tough, and intricate PBF printed parts, functional prototypes, and heavy duty end-use applications in harsh environments, like the military binoculars above.

“In the Additive Manufacturing world Windform® RS is unparalleled. We created a material that combines high tensile strength with high elongation at break and low density: Windform® RS is unique of its kind,” stated engineer Franco Cevolini, the CEO and CTO of CRP Technology. “CRP Technology has been always working hard to bring forward customizable PBF 3D printing solutions for any scenario. We’re building upon CRP Technology’s legacy in materials for AM to create new ones at the highest level for our customers’ benefit, and Windform® RS proves it: our focus on innovation led to the creation of a composite material with a very high Tensile Strength (85.25 MPa) that has at the same time excellent ductility (Elongation at Break of 9.46%) and low density (1,10 g / cc).”

HILOS Presents 100% Recyclable 3D Printed Shoes

Portland, Oregon-based circular footwear company HILOS truly believes that “how we make things matters,” and is on a mission to change how the world makes products so that nothing goes to waste. The company of artists, designers, and engineers uses sustainable, on-demand 3D printing to offer zero-waste manufacturing paired with circular design, creating custom, personalized shoes that they say are 100% recyclable. The traditional insole, midsole, and outsole are combined into one 3D printed platform, and inset into this platform is a woven lattice mesh for supportive cushioning. HILOS offers inclusive sizing, with over 60 size options ranging from 4 narrow to 14 wide, and pays for returns and exchanges if your shoes don’t work. You can also add your name, or a personal message, to the bottom of your left shoe, and, even more importantly, HILOS says that each pair uses 85% less water than traditional footwear requires, which saves 1,7000 gallons of water per pair.

