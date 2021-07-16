PrintDry’s Vacuum Sealed Filament Container is the Smartest Yet

Quality 3D printing often relies on the quality of your filament. If left out in a room, moisture can seep into the material and cause issues with the printing process such as nozzle clogging, imperfect layers, stringing, and failed prints. 3D printing enthusiasts often struggle with this issue and have tried to make their own filament dehydrators. The team at PrintDry has been working on solutions to this problem since 2016. Their latest iteration is the smartest one yet. PrintDry has developed the Vacuum Filament Container, with features that were not available in previous devices.

In 2016, PrintDry introduced its first Filament Dryer. The system allowed you to dry and feed filament while printing. Then, in 2017, a single filament container was introduced to keep individual spools safe from humidity.

The first version of PrintDry’s Vacuum Sealed Filament Containers, that come along in 2018, required users to manually pump air out of the device to ensure the filament was vacuum sealed. Moisture was prevented from getting into the container due to the seal created by the pump. There was also a vacuum indicator to ensure it was properly sealed. However, there was no sensor to detect whether there was leakage over time. As a result, moisture could slowly be absorbed by the filament and affect the quality of prints once again.

2019 brought along the Filament Dryer 2.0. This machine dries out filament in less than 48 hours and allows you to feed filament while printing. It has both a temp- and a time-gauge built into it. You can easily adjust the temperature with five presets. The Filament Dryer 2.0 is a double-walled structure, and even holds two spools of filament. This is a nice step up compared to manually pumping the filament in the first Vacuum Sealed Filament Containers.

PrintDry expanded its range of products in 2020 into the realm of accessories. They now offer filament Spool Holders and well as a filament respool station.

All of these products have led to the creation of the latest generation of PrintDry’s Vacuum Sealed Filament Container. It is not only a solution, but a smart solution. There is no longer the need for manual pumping. The push of just one button activates the built-in vacuum pump and rechargeable battery, vacuum sealing the filament container. It also constantly monitors the seal level, and the integrated re-sealing sensor will activate the vacuum pump if the level drops. This prevents any leakage that might occur over time. If the power is turned on and the battery needs charging, the LED indicator turns on and notifies you.

PrintDry’s Vacuum Sealed Filament Container is the first to fit up to three spools of filament. Another feature that is included is a window, where you can see the colors and amount of filament that is left in the container. Internal space is at a premium, so handles were added to the outside, designed for easy carrying or moving the container.

The SMART Vacuum Filament Container is currently live on Kickstarter, with a host of backing options, full specifications for the filament container, and PrintDry’s stretch goals. It ends on Monday July 26, 2021, so interested customers take note.

