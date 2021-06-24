AON3D Launches Latest Industrial 3D Printer for High-Temperature 3D Printing

Venture capital-backed AON3D and its first industrial 3D printer, were funded via a successful Kickstarter campaign back in 2016. One year later, the company was back with its next high-performance system, the AON-M, which made it pretty clear that one of the firm’s specialties was its dual extruders, independently controllable for multimaterial 3D printing. In 2018, the Canadian startup launched the AON-M2, which was designed specifically to print with high-performance materials, such as PEEK, ULTEM, nylon, and polycarbonate, and followed up with the large-volume AON-M2 2020 system.

Now, the startup has introduced the latest industrial 3D printer in its flagship line: the high-temperature AON M2+ for printing high-performance end-use parts.

“Our goal is to unlock AM applications across value chains and beyond just prototyping,” stated AON3D Chief Product Officer Randeep Singh in a press release sent to 3DPrint.com. “Materials and final part properties are leading those initiatives.”

AON3D prides itself on making functional, full-scale 3D printing accessible to businesses of all sizes, and with its latest high-temperature system, the company can provide its mid-market customers with new manufacturing opportunities, thanks to the printer’s improved materials accessibility.

“End-use part properties define how businesses can benefit from 3D printing,” explained Kevin Han, the AON3D CEO. “The AON M2+ was designed by our team of material scientists to take full advantage of current and future economical thermoplastics, carbon fiber composites and high performance polymers like PEEK, PEKK, and ULTEM.”

According to the company, its new industrial AON M2+, featuring an increased 450 x 450 x 640 mm build volume, has an open material ecosystem and what it calls “the industry’s largest sub-$100k” heated build chamber. The heated print bed can reach upwards of 200°C, while the heated, enclosed chamber can get up to 135°C, and the dual independent extruder toolheads can reach 500°C. The bed and build chamber, combined with the printer’s heater and convective flow path—engineered specifically for isothermal conditions—show that the AON-M2 2020 was designed to offer precision thermal control for printing aerospace-grade thermoplastic materials, such as PEEK, PEKK, Ultem (also known as PEI), and polycarbonate

With its open materials ecosystem, the new AON M2+ is said to be capable of printing materials that have some pretty advanced features, such as a thermal resistance above 250°C, higher strength to weight ratio than aluminum, biocompatible/sterilizable properties, hydrocarbon and chemical resistance, and more. With the access, and ability, to print what AON says are “thousands of material options,” users can achieve nearly unlimited opportunities for end-use prints.

“Our open filament 3D printers are designed to unlock material options and opportunities for innovation,” AON3D stated in a brochure, detailing how its Open Materials Commitment and printers are designed to support the user’s material choice. ” Our mission is to empower you to select from hundreds of filaments provided by leading suppliers and offer materials expertise to find the right fit for your application.”

The AON M2+ also features easy remote management, with no necessary software installation, in addition to a liquid cooling loop, LCD touchscreen and web browser interface, patent-pending mechanical probing system and adaptive mesh leveling for precision calibration, and multiple nozzle sizes for its dual extruders. Plus, the company offers expert materials and engineering support and training with each 3D printer delivery.

Additional features include:

≥ 0.05 mm to 0.5 mm Z layer height

maximum print speed of 500 mm/s

heat and moisture-controlled filament storage

Simplify3D slicer

1.75 mm filament

25 μm XY resolution

If you’re interested in the new AON M2+, you can request a virtual demo here or a personal consultation with one of the company’s dedicated AM specialists here.

(Source/Images: AON3D)

