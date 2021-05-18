ROKIT Healthcare Establishes Korea’s First Premium Anti-Aging Wellness Center in Hungary

ROKIT Healthcare has announced establishment of a high-end anti-aging wellness center in Hungary. This is a joint project with a Dubai-based investment company with an expected outcome of a “Kozseg Palace Center” in the Kozseg region of Hungary dedicating services to European medical tourists.

The plan is to remodel the site of 33,000 square meter area including the centuries-old grove of trees to build and operate a unique wellness anti-aging center in Europe. The company has announced it will partner with a renowned plastic surgery hospital GNG Hospital to dispatch specialized personnel in the near future for consulting services that include medical service design, business feasibility analysis, facility planning, and consignment operations.

ROKIT’s 4D bioprinting technology INVIVO. Image courtesy of ROKIT Healthcare.

“I am excited to partake in this meaningful project with ROKIT Healthcare,” said an official of the Dubai-based investment company. “We have entered into this partnership with great anticipation for ROKIT Healthcare’s vision in personalized regenerative medicine and its highly competitive offerings in state-of-the-art medical technologies combining 4D bioprinting, single-cell RNA sequencing, artificial intelligence-based anti-aging products and services.”

“We plan to create a center that we have not seen before, offering thoroughly patient-customized medical care and rest with a service model that combines advanced artificial intelligence technologies for the purpose of organ and tissue regeneration”, said CEO Seok Hwan You of ROKIT Healthcare. “ROKIT Healthcare’s 4D bioprinting technology-based therapy for diabetic foot and cartilage regeneration have received a letter of approval from the European Food and Drug Administration (EMA) and have now started to get adopted and welcomed at medical centers around the world. This provides the impetus for setting up and preparing to create a holistic, anti-aging organ regeneration wellness center in Hungary and the wider premium market in Europe.”

