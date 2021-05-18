ROKIT Healthcare Establishes Korea’s First Premium Anti-Aging Wellness Center in Hungary

ROKIT Healthcare has announced establishment of a high-end anti-aging wellness center in Hungary. This is a joint project with a Dubai-based investment company with an expected outcome of a “Kozseg Palace Center” in the Kozseg region of Hungary dedicating services to European medical tourists.
The plan is to remodel the site of 33,000 square meter area including the centuries-old grove of trees to build and operate a unique wellness anti-aging center in Europe. The company has announced it will partner with a renowned plastic surgery hospital GNG Hospital to dispatch specialized personnel in the near future for consulting services that include medical service design, business feasibility analysis, facility planning, and consignment operations.
“I am excited to partake in this meaningful project with ROKIT Healthcare,” said an official of the Dubai-based investment company. “We have entered into this partnership with great anticipation for ROKIT Healthcare’s vision in personalized regenerative medicine and its highly competitive offerings in state-of-the-art medical technologies combining 4D bioprinting, single-cell RNA sequencing, artificial intelligence-based anti-aging products and services.”
“We plan to create a center that we have not seen before, offering thoroughly patient-customized medical care and rest with a service model that combines advanced artificial intelligence technologies for the purpose of organ and tissue regeneration”, said CEO Seok Hwan You of ROKIT Healthcare. “ROKIT Healthcare’s 4D bioprinting technology-based therapy for diabetic foot and cartilage regeneration have received a letter of approval from the European Food and Drug Administration (EMA) and have now started to get adopted and welcomed at medical centers around the world. This provides the impetus for setting up and preparing to create a holistic, anti-aging organ regeneration wellness center in Hungary and the wider premium market in Europe.”
You May Also Like
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: May 16, 2021
Even as we get closer to the official start of summer, that doesn’t mean the amount of webinars, virtual events, and live events are going down; in fact, the opposite...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: May 9, 2021
We’ve got another full week of AM industry webinars and events to tell you about, so let’s not waste any time on the introductions—jump right in! SPE’s ANTEC 2021, with...
Link3D Launches AMWatch for Monitoring and Controlling 3D Printing Variables
On the heels of its likely acquisition by Materialise, Link3D is continuing its development of technology for manufacturing execution systems (MES). The latest news from the company is the launch...
Materialise Opens €7.5M Metal 3D Printing Facility
Belgian 3D printing provider Materialise is growing. Not only did it recently announce an option to acquire MES software developer Link3D, but the company has also opened a new 3,500...
Shop
View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.
Services & DataPrinter & Scanner Price Quotes
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.