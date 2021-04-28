3D Printing News Briefs, April 28, 2021: Ural Federal University, Criar Designs, Oryx Additive

In this edition of 3D Printing News Briefs, we’ve got physicists 3D printing magnets, a new company 3D printing custom silicone sex toys, and a more ergonomic water-pressure cleaning station for support removal. Read on for all the details!

3D Printing Magnets and Magnetic Systems

A team of physicists at Russia’s Ural Federal University (UrFU) is working on 3D printing magnets, soft magnetic elements, and magnetic systems that have properties built for applications in smartphones, outer space, and even the medical field, for placing stents or unclogging arteries. The goal was to start out printing only small magnets, and they used a 3D printer model from Germany that prints using metal powder. To test out the accuracy of the printer, the scientists printed three small sample parts, the first of which was sent back to Germany for some additional equipment configuration, though the other two seemed to come out okay. Right now, the prints still need post-processing, so that the scientists can magnetize the parts. The team is now working to “teach” the printer to work with select powders in order to immediately produce magnets with specific properties in the future.

“These will be magnets based on either samarium or cobalt compounds. They can be used in submarines, at space stations, on ships. That is, in those areas where there are very strong temperature changes and we need magnets with special properties in terms of stability. Or it will be simple magnets based on an alloy of neodymium, iron, and boron, which work at normal temperatures. Such magnets are used in smartphones, hard disk drives, and automotive engine sensors. For example, such magnets are installed in the latest generation Tesla electric motors,” explained Aleksey Volegov, associate professor of the Department of Magnetism and Magnetic Nanomaterials at the UrFU.

3D Printing Customized Adult Novelty Items

Criar Designs, a new company based in the US, is shaking things up in the bedroom, using 3D printing and mass customization to create adult novelty items, also known as sex toys, out of high-quality, skin-safe silicone. Rather than having to deal with the typical one-size-fits-all approach to sex toys, Criar Designs lets customers choose their preferred shape, width, girth, and length for several items, such as dildos and the above pictured cock ring. Customers can even have the company design a custom item based on their own submitted drawings or photos, and the company handles the design and printing process in-house in order to ensure quality. Additionally, Criar Designs partners with content creators to make unique novelty items in order to deliver what it calls “the ultimate subscriber experience.”

“We wanted to let you know about our company in case you had a continued interest in the 3D printing adult novelty industry. We are hoping for a much brighter future than the main companies your highlighted in the 2020 article,” Andrew Miller of Criar Designs told 3DPrint.com. “One of our cornerstone product is our custom dildo, where we leverage 3D modeling and printing to create a silicone dildo based on submitted photos and measures, similar to Clone My Willy but we handle all of the mess.”

Oryx Additive Introduces Ergonomic Solution for 3D Print Finishing

Arizona-based Oryx Additive, a spinout of PADT that specializes in designing, developing, and manufacturing AM finishing and secondary processing equipment, has launched its latest finishing solution for 3D printed parts—the patent-pending scaWaterjet, a more “ergonomically considered solution” to scale up support removal using water jet spray technology. Designed for comfort as well as productivity, the water-pressure cleaning station can rapidly remove support material from multiple 3D printed models, thanks to its bulk and/or fine detail jetting options. Depending on their own comfort level, users can choose to sit or stand when using the new scaWaterjet, and other features include an LED-illuminated work area, dual filtration, easy access to the pump and holding tank, a tilted clear-view operation, and operations for both stand-alone recycle tank and direct plumbed water source.

“Our vision at Oryx is to achieve the full potential of additive manufacturing by collaborating with customers and being a trusted and responsive partner,” said Keith Jeffcoat, Oryx Additive’s CEO. “With the scaWaterjet, all users may expedite their finishing and support removal with the reliability expected at the industrial level. “We are excited to launch this new and innovative product.”

You can purchase Oryx Additive’s new scaWaterjet for $6,500 via its online store, or reseller network.

