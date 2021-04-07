Zmorph Announces Industrial Grade 3D Printer Zmorph i500

by Team Zmorph 3D Printers

Poland’s Zmorph, a manufacturer of multitool 3D printers, has announced its newest model, Zmorph Fab, is now entering the industrial market. The Zmorph Fab will be released April 20, 2021. The all-new Zmorph i500 will arrive with some notable features, including a large work area and a number of features for maximizing uptime and throughput.

The Zmorph i500 is a very capable machine, boasting a large work area, great price-to-capabilities ratio, and seamless 3D printing flow.  The printer is a great tool for engineers to boost their performance and maximize productivity. The official premiere is set for April 20, and more information about the machine will be released then.

Magdalena Jagiełło, CEO at Zmorph, noted:

The last changes which have been taking place in Zmorph shows, that company is ready to achieve more. The new 3D printer, i500, will, for sure, open new possibilities to cooperate with the industry. 3D printing still has not shown all its capabilities and the Zmorph team wants to be part of creating this technology, which can be used more and more in factories. This time we deliver something unique in its class.

Zmorph i500 is designed for cost-effective low-volume production, custom tooling, and rapid prototyping. The printer is a reliable, high-performance, large volume 3D printer for manufacturers, engineers, and other industry-related professionals. For instance, Zmorph i500 is a great addition to automotive, R&D, aerospace, production, military industries and more.

The i500 is built from quality components in order to maintain a durable machine with high uptime and maximized throughput. Zmorph used custom extruder designs and filament flow systems to boost efficiency, making the 3D printing process seamless and simple. The innovative maintenance solutions make serviceability and conservation much easier and quicker.

In 2020 Zmorph acquired the manufacturer of HBOT F300, which allowed the company to speed up its development of this industrial 3D printer, a project years in the making. Zmorph i500 is the result of intensive work with thorough market research and thus fully answers the end-user’s needs.

Zmorph underwent rebranding last year and is moving towards the industrial sector. With the new brand motto, “3D printers that deliver”, Zmorph produces reliable and high-performance machines for professionals.

Zmorph i500 will be available worldwide April 20 via its official distributors network.

