Modular 3D solutions are the feature of additive manufacturing

Why is it important to maintain the most open additive manufacturing environment available? In uncertain times, the elasticity and the possibility of selecting components of a 3D printing system are more important than ever.

The last few years showed how important it is to deliver the most advanced additive manufacturing technologies to a wider range of users. Companies like Sinterit, the producer of SLS 3D printing solution, opened the market for small, medium-sized companies and universities. In just seven years Sinterit doubled the number of SLS 3D printers installed since the invention of selective laser sintering in the 80. of the last century.

New SLS 3D printers are faster, bigger but operate in a very closed environment with limited materials or just come as a big set of devices you need to have to complete the 3D printing process. On the other hand, Sinterit focused on users and their needs. As a few of them are looking for a fast SLS 3D printer, most still need a versatile solution, with open parameters, a lot of materials available, and a possibility to complete the final set up according to users’ needs. Sinterit’s complete solution powers up your innovation at each stage. With the widest product range on the market, Sinterit covers all areas of the process. But, you can choose the most suitable modules by yourself.

What are the modules of SLS 3D printing solution?

All of that in Sinterit’s end-to-end, compact, SLS solution is designed with a modular approach. So you can simply build your SLS set based on your needs. With such an open offer, you’re the decision-maker. create your own SLS solution

It all starts with dedicated software – Sinterit Studio – where you can easily prepare your 3D models for printing.

But the real journey begins once you open the printer, the core of the whole solution. With the LISA PRO, a powerful SLS 3D printer, you may choose from Sinterit’s seven materials, mechanically resistant, electrostatic safe, or flexible. But also, thanks to the unique nitrogen chamber, you can freely experiment with countless custom materials. Simply said you can print any prototypes, concept models, end-use parts, and tooling.

Quote request Are you looking to buy a 3D printer or 3D scanner? We're here to help. Get free expert advice and quotes from trusted suppliers in your area. Powered by Aniwaa

In the next step, you go to the Powder Handling Station – a workplace dedicated to clean, safe and effective post-processing and powder handling. Compatible with all Sinterit SLS 3D printers, the Powder Handling Station helps you collect the remaining powder, and refresh it with new powder, to maintain the best printing quality.

It does not require any chemicals and is super fast – just vacuuming or sandblasting.

All unused powder can be reused by mixing it with fresh powder. What makes it unique? The Sinterit solution allows us to achieve the lowest refresh ratio on the market. Thanks to that your SLS 3D printing process becomes exponentially more economical.

Discover Sinerit’s modular solution with industrial quality, accessible price, 7 different materials, an open environment, and reliability, proven by the market.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.