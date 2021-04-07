Nexa3D Introduces Large-Format NXD200 3D Printer for Dental Labs

California-based Nexa3D makes ultrafast, industrial-grade polymer production 3D printers, like its NXE400, and today has announced the newest member of the family: the large-format NXD200 dental lab 3D printer. Just like the company’s other photopolymer systems, the new ultrafast NXD200 is powered by Nexa3D’s proprietary Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) technology, which combines advanced process algorithms, extreme print uniformity, a large build area, intelligent optimization, and modular design for onsite automation to deliver increased print speed and productivity.

In January, Nexa3D announced a partnership with biocompatible photopolymer resins manufacturer Keystone Industries, with an end goal of improving the 3D printing capabilities available to worldwide dental markets. As such, Nexa3D made all of Keystone’s KeyPrint 3D printing dental resins available on its NXE400 3D printers. Its new NXD200 dental lab printer enjoys the same deal, and comes with Keystone’s 510(k) Cleared & Class IIa Certified KeySplint Soft® and ultra-fast KeyModel Ultra® materials, used for printing high-performance dental and orthodontic models. The rest of Keystone’s laboratory and medical device 3D printing materials, including KeyTray and KeyGuide, are also available with the NXD200 3D printer.

“Our NXD200 dental 3D printer opens new possibilities for dental labs in terms of speed and build size, unleashing whole new levels of productivity and providing a wide range of options to create dental restorations. Our NXD200 3D printer presents a significant upgrade for experienced dental lab practitioners with its ultra-fast printing speed, up to 20X productivity gains, and expanded range of KeyPrint® 3D printing dental resins that come at the lowest cost of ownership available on the market today,” Nexa3D’s CEO Kevin McAlea said in a press release.

The new NXD200 dental lab printer, with Nexa3D’s patented LSPc technology, is said to provide up to 20 times more productivity, with pretty high levels of precision as well. Coming with enhanced part-to-print capabilities, such as an integrated build set-up, the company says that the printer can be operated with all of the top digital dental workflows and providers, and also offers what it calls “the lowest cost of ownership in its class on the market.”

Nexa3D’s newest ultrafast 3D printer offers “orders of magnitude part-throughput gains,” and also includes print management software that’s able to rapidly prepare part files for printing. As mentioned earlier, the NXD200 is available with all of KeyStone’s KeyPrint resins, including:

KeyTray with improved accuracy for creating customized impression trays

KeyGuide, biocompatible and autoclavable for printing surgical guides

KeyModel Ultra for flawless detail in next-gen dental and orthodontic models

KeySplint Soft, strong enough to protect teeth and flexible enough for increased patient comfort

You can also order the new dental lab 3D printer to come with Nexa3D’s post processing curing system xCure, which is meant for photoplastic-based parts.

“Our NXD200 printer comes equipped with the latest portfolio of dental materials that are tailored for ultra-fast printing of dental restorations. We also worked diligently to develop cognitive software and integrated sensors technology, which together optimize manufacturing part performance, provide detailed predictive diagnostics and offer continuous monitoring and process improvement. Most notably, we designed the NXD200 for complete user self-reliance, ensuring that our customers can service every aspect of the printer in minutes based on prescriptive analytics and user replaceable modules,” McAlea said.

Nexa3D’s new NXD200 dental lab 3D printer, and the accompanying KeyPrint resins, are immediately available for purchase. Click here to find schedule a live Zoom demonstration of the system, or to find a Nexa3D reseller.

(Source/Images: Nexa3D)

