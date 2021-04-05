3DPOD Episode 56: Post Processing with DyeMansion Head of Marketing, Pia Harlaß

Pia Harlaß is the Head of Global Marketing & Corporate Communications for DyeMansion, a leading post-finishing company that offers machines that can depowder, create a uniform surface texture, and then color powder bed fusion parts. Now expanding beyond sintered components, the company is a key enabler in turning parts into products.

I’m following the post-processing industry very closely because they’re a bellwether for our overall health. Anyone can buy a printer to liven up their innovation lab, but only those doing manufacturing will invest in post-processing equipment. Since so much of the cost of a 3D printed part is in labor, any gains made by DyeMansion and its peers will mean savings for all of us and more manufacturing opportunities. Between the promises of manufacturing with 3D printing stands a wall of costs and this wall is being brought down by DyeMansion and others. We really loved hearing from Pia about just how different the brash upstart DyeMansion is and how it has been to work at the company. We hope you’ll like this episode, as well!

