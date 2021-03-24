EOS & Audi Expand Metal 3D Printing Partnership to Make Hot Forming Tool Segments

10 hours by Sarah Saunders 3D PrintingAutomotive 3D PrintingMetal 3D Printing

Share this Article

In 2017, German companies Audi AG, a premium automobile manufacturer, and additive manufacturing solutions provider EOS announced that they were joining together in a development partnership focused on metal 3D printing. The relationship began in 2016, and EOS offered both its technology and expertise to support Audi in implementing AM technology into its business, before and during construction of the automaker’s Metal 3D Printing Centre in Ingolstadt, Germany. The partnership between the two is still going strong, as Audi recently announced that it will be increasing its use of EOS’s metal 3D printing for tool segment production applications.

“From initial qualification by EOS to internal further development and refinement of the entire process chain through to standardisation of a new production method, we are now reaping the fruits of years of development within Audi’s production organisation,” stated Matthias Herker, Technical Project Manager at the Audi Metal 3D Printing Centre. “Whenever conventional manufacturing methods reach their limit, we use Additive Manufacturing – which lets us meet quality standards and comply with production times.”

The EOS M 400 metal 3D printer in Audi’s Metal 3D Printing Centre in Ingolstadt, Germany. (Image courtesy of Audi AG)

Audi uses metal 3D printing, specifically the EOS M 400 3D printer, to fabricate a total of twelve segments from four tools for hot forming—an industrial metal modification process where metal is bent, flattened, or stretched at temperatures higher than 600°C to make the material stronger and less susceptible to corrosion. The tool segments themselves are used in its press shop to make body panels for car models, such as the Audi A4 and, in the future, electric vehicles. Thanks to its continued relationship with EOS, Audi now plans to 3D print even more segments for its hot forming tools.

The automaker says that it’s important to move some of the production of its tool segments from conventional to additive manufacturing, due to the technology’s freedom of design, high quality, reliability, and speed.

Designer Anouk Wipprecht’s 3D printed Audi A4 dress collection

Audi’s design department in Ingolstadt is able to create large tools measuring up to 5 x 3 m for hot forming segments and high-pressure die casting tool inserts, while the individual 3D printed tool segments, weighing in at up to 120 kg, are 400 mm long. When fabricating tool segments of this complexity and size, it’s not out of the ordinary for production to take up to twenty days. But 3D printing can speed the process up without skimping on quality, and the technology can also be used to fabricate complex cooling channels that are specifically configured for tool segment components, making cooling a more even process—critically important for series production.

Since first partnering with EOS, Audi has developed what it considers an “ideal application” for series vehicles hot forming, and supposedly, several hundred thousand 3D printed parts already reside in selected Audi models.

“The latest examples show that 3D printing has become an established part of operating materials production at Audi. We’re especially proud that the tool segments made using AM are created exclusively using an industrial 3D printer from EOS,” said Markus Glasser, senior vice president EMEA at EOS. “Audi is a partner we can work with to continue to drive the use of AM in automotive production – a key industry for us.”

(Source: Metal AM Magazine)

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Stratasys Announces New Powder Bed Fusion 3D Printing Tech, SAF

3D Printing News Briefs, March 24, 2021: NSWC Carderock Division, Tel Aviv University, Integza

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Virtual Event Roundup: March 21, 2021

We’ve got over ten different webinars, online trainings, and virtual events to tell you about in this week’s roundup, covering topics from 3D modeling and electroplating to 3D scanning and...

March 21, 2021
Featured
3D PrintingFeatured StoriesMaritime 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D Printing

MELD Awarded $1.5M for Metal 3D Printing Repairs for the US Navy

It was a big day at MELD when the firm obtained $1.5 million from the U.S. Navy for maintenance and repair operations (MRO). MELD 3D printing is similar to a...

March 15, 2021
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Virtual Event Roundup: March 13, 2021

From a new 3D printer and the future of industrial 3D printing to the hazards of AM fumes, a lot of different topics are being covered in the webinars and...

March 13, 2021
3D Printing3D SoftwareMilitary 3D Printing

US Air Force, Navy Fund Senvol Machine Learning Tool for 3D Printing

3D printing data company Senvol has announced that it is receiving funding from the U.S. Navy and Air Force to further their machine learning software. Senvol ML analyses the relationship...

March 12, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock Craftcloud® jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

Inside 3D Printing

Seoul, October 13-15, 2021

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Industry Intelligence Summit, February 2022
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides