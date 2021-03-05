Creaform Launches Portable HandySCAN 3D | SILVER Series 3D Scanner

Founded in Canada in 2002, Creaform launched its first Handyscan 3D laser scanner back in 2005. The company was acquired by AMETEK in 2013, and now the portable 3D measurement and analysis technologies manufacturer has offices all around the world. Creaform offers a wide variety of 3D scanners, which are used in many applications, such as athletics, healthcare, and tooling, and just this week launched the latest in its portable, metrology-grade HandySCAN 3D lineup, the SILVER Series. The company says its latest solution is accurate and versatile, with the ability to capture “repeatable 3D measurements of any complex surface in any location.”

“The HandySCAN 3D | SILVER Series is optimized to meet the needs of technology innovators and engineering professionals looking for a powerful, accessible, and reliable way to improve product development, shorten time-to-market, and reduce development costs,” Creaform states on its website.

The lightweight HandySCAN 3D | SILVER Series definitely seems portable, as it weighs less than two lbs. and can supposedly fit inside a suitcase. It’s a standalone scanner, which means that it doesn’t need a tripod or any kind of external tracking device to operate. Creaform says it takes less than two minutes to set up the device, which uses triangulation on optical reflectors to determine the scanner’s relative position to the part it’s scanning. Because of its compact size, the 3D scanner is said to work well in any environmental conditions, which would make it a good choice for both onsite or on-the-go scanning jobs.

In terms of accuracy, Creaform says that its newest scanner provides reliable 3D measurements “regardless of the measurement setup quality,” or how experienced the user is…this is good news for me, as I’ll be reviewing the HandySCAN 3D | SILVER Series for Creaform pretty soon! The device features dynamic referencing, which means that even if the part and/or the scanner moves during the process, you can still achieve a detailed, high-quality, accurate scan.

Some of the specific specs and features of the 3D scanner include:

accuracy up to 0.030 mm

volumetric accuracy: 0.020 ± 0.060 mm/m

high repeatability

traceable certificate

0.050 mm measurement resolution

480,000 measurements/s

Creaform says that its new HandySCAN 3D | SILVER Series is user-friendly and easy to use, calling it a “plug and play” system with “a short learning curve.” The scanner has an ergonomic design, so it’s comfortable to use when scanning objects of differing sizes, though the recommended part size is 0.1–4 m. Additionally, the device offers real-time visualization, and is apparently versatile enough that it’s able to scan complex and difficult surfaces, in addition to different colors and materials.

This new Creaform scanner comes with VXelements, a fully integrated 3D software platform that powers the full suite of 3D measurement and scanning technologies. It combines the necessary tools, such as CAD software and data acquisition, in a simplified working environment through its different software modules, including VXinspect for quality control and first article inspections, scan-to-CAD VXmodel for finalizing and preparing scan data, and Pipecheck, which provides NDT 3D scanning solutions for corrosion, mechanical damage, and wrinkle analyses.

Finally, the HandySCAN 3D | SILVER Series also offers two optional add-ons—the optical coordinate measuring system MaxSHOT 3D and an accessories case that converts into a portable workstation that’s perfect for the shop floor or even scanning out in the field.

“Offering the best value for money, the HandySCAN 3D | SILVER Series represents a smart purchase because of its accessible price and high-quality performance,” the Creaform website states. “Designed and manufactured in North America and with more than 5,000 users already, this proven and trusted technology demonstrates Creaform’s prioritization of attentive service and reliability.”

Creaform says that its new HandySCAN 3D | SILVER Series, which is now available to purchase starting at $19,900, “offers the most value for your money.” Keep your eyes peeled for my future review of this portable 3D scanner!

(Source/Images: Creaform)

