MakerOS Offers Operation Software to Digital Fabrication Businesses for Free

All-in-one business operating software and collaboration platform MakerOS, founded by Mike Moceri, has some big news: its software is now available to designers, engineers, fabricators, manufacturers, and other digital fabrication businesses for no cost! The MakerOS platform helps these businesses and AM services work more efficiently with their clients throughout a product’s lifecycle in order to facilitate product development, and by making its software freely available, the company is working to democratize product development for its clients.

MakerOS CEO Moceri stated in a press release, “We want to democratize modern product development and give the power back to fabricators, engineers, and designers.”

We’re seeing the digital fabrication industry mature pretty fast, with the Fourth Industrial Revolution beginning to have a major effect in decentralizing product development and manufacturing. Due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, the start of Industry 4.0 is starting to pick up the pace, which means that as demand continues to increase in order to match the maturing industry, there will be a lot more opportunities out there for digital fabrication and engineering businesses and service.

MakerOS works to give the next generation of makers a better “foundational infrastructure” for product development in the modern age, and it’s primarily a platform for makers who are working with advanced technologies, such as CNC machining, CAD engineering, supply chain management, injection molding, post-processing, and, of course, additive manufacturing.

“There is a good opportunity for new businesses to get involved in the industry, and for existing medium and larger-sized businesses to grow and increase their margins, with the MakerOS platform. We’ve already proven that with a few of our clients,” Moceri said.

One such client is Portland, Oregon-based Hydra Research, which manufactures industrial-grade 3D printers and filament, and also offers FFF 3D printing services, particularly for functional end-use parts.

“MakerOS has really streamlined our project management for our 3D services,” John Kray, the Founder and CEO of Hydra Research, said. ” The biggest benefit we have seen is the ability to have all communication, CAD/reference files, and invoices accessible in one easy to use online portal.”

All fabrication businesses, such as Hydra Research, have to deal with difficulties in terms of issues like intake, supply chain, project management, and job costing, and the all-in-one business operating software provided by MakerOS can help businesses deal with these challenges. By offering its software platform for free, the company is making it easier for these smaller and medium-sized businesses to break forth and channel their financial focus into growth—simply by operating in a more efficient manner.

With the help of the MakerOS platform, any SMB digital fabrication business can easily expand its online presence by adding in a client portal and a project intake system for free. Without a strong presence on the internet, it’s hard for small and medium-sized businesses to gain a foothold in the industry, so this feature will be really helpful for those who choose to take advantage of it.

Visit the MakerOS website to access the business operating software for free, or to learn about the premium features available for more advanced engineering firms.

(Source/Images: MakerOS)

