AMS 2021 to Feature Virtual Exhibit Hall Experience

The 2021 Additive Manufacturing Strategies (AMS) virtual summit, hosted by 3DPrint.com and SmarTech Analysis, is only days away. Attendees, including last-minute ticket-buyers, are now able to prepare for the event ahead of its debut on February 9. In line with the past year’s virtual response to the shuttering of physical trade shows, AMS will feature a virtual Exhibit Hall.

In between the various speakers and panels that will fill the two-day, four-vertical event, attendees will be able to “walk around” two interconnecting exhibit halls. Visitors can stand in front of each booth, open from 11:45 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. EST each day, and learn about the company through their video screen and via downloadable brochures and documents. Interactivity is made possible at the click of a button, with visitors able to click the contact button of a booth to send an email or click on the booth itself for a live audio/video conversation with company booth staff.

Exhibit Hall 1 will feature booths from Carpenter Technology, the NOVUM Project, Particle3D, AddUp Solutions and Chat Room A . Exhibit Hall 2 will include CASTOR, Materialise, PostProcess Technologies, SmarTech Analysis, and Chat Room B.

The Exhibit Hall will also include special events, including a demo from CASTOR, a chat by 3DPrint.com Executive Editor Joris Peels, and a presentation on 3D printing as it relates to Industry 4.0 by SmarTech Analysis President Lawrence Gasman on day one, February 9. The following day, CASTOR will also be hosting a demo, in case you miss it on day one, as well as a chat with Tyler Benster, general partner at Asimov Ventures, and a discussion on the future of bioprinting by Joris Peels.

This will be a valuable opportunity for attendees to have face-to-face discussions with companies to network and learn more about products and services from booth businesses. To learn more, visit the AMS website. Look forward to seeing you February 9 and 10!

