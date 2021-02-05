Joint Project Aims To Develop Hydraulic Exoskeletons With 3D Printed Components

A joint research project between HAWE Hydraulik, the Technical University of Munich, and voxeljet aims to develop “lightweight robot” exoskeletons from a modular design kit, with key connecting components 3D printed. One of the primary applications for these exoskeletons would be helping people with multiple-limb paralysis complete tasks and heal.

The exoskeleton proposed in this joint research project would use a hydraulic system and 3D printed parts for lightness and power (Image via HAWE Hydraulik).

In 2014, TUM researcher Gordon Cheng and his team gained worldwide fame when a paraplegic man wearing their exoskeleton kicked off the first ball at the FIFA world cup. Since then, the team has found that wearing an exoskeleton doesn’t just help people in the moment: it promotes a long-term increase in motor function. Although none of Dr. Cheng’s patients are able to walk unaided yet, he is excited about the potential applications.

Why is 3D printing important for Cheng’s vision? Because his next big concern is the flexibility factor.

“The exoskeleton that we were using for our research so far is actually just a big chunk of metal and thus rather cumbersome for the wearer,” Cheng said, when interviewed about his research back in December. “I want to develop a ‘soft’ exoskeleton — something that you can just wear like a piece of clothing that can both sense the user’s movement intentions and provide instantaneous feedback.”

Professor Gordon Cheng of the Technical University of Munich is well-known for his research on exoskeletons as treatment for paraplegic people. He hopes that a more “flexible” exoskeleton will be easier to use, and promote more healing (Image via Astrid Ekert/TUM).

3D printing has a storied history of being used to make flexible, lightweight exoskeletons. On this project voxeljet AG, with their background in binder jetting and industrial printing, will be making connecting parts like integrated hose feed-throughs to make them lighter. To make the exoskeleton more powerful, Germany-based HAWE will be designing a lightweight electrohydraulic system, made up of a small power unit, a hose system, and a hydraulic cylinder. “Every gram counts,” the project brief says, “since the user should not be burdened with a high additional weight.”

The brief calls for a final product “comparable in size and shape to a human arm,” and capable of everything from medical rehabilitation to handicraft-making. The project’s ultimate goal is to create an exoskeleton that people can use as an extension of themselves rather than a cumbersome tool.

“Let’s take driving as an example,” said Cheng. “While driving a car, you don’t think about your moves, do you? But we still don’t know how this really works. My theory is that the brain somehow adapts to the car as if it is a part of the body. With this general idea in mind, it would be great to have an exoskeleton that would be embraced by the brain in the same way.”

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.