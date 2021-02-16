3DPOD Episode 49: Bioprinting with CELLINK Founder Dr. Hector Martinez

On this episode of the 3DPOD, we go into bioprinting. With us is Hector Martinez, the CTO and a co-founder of CELLINK (CLNK-B.ST). CELLINK is a bioprinting rocket ship which took off only a few years ago. A small passionate team began selling bioinks and have since grown the company into a leader in bioprinting.

CELLINK is publicly traded and has a wide array of printers from the affordable to complex machines and from extrusion to DLP and holographic machines, as well. Martinez tells us about the foundation of CELLINK and the initial teams. He also has sage advice about how to know when your co-founders are the right partners for you. He talks to us as well about the near-term opportunities in bioprinting, what he expects from the market and where he expects interesting things to happen. If you are looking to explore bioprinting or are in the industry, this is a must-listen. I’d also recommend it to entrepreneurs and people with entrepreneurial spirits. You’ll walk away jazzed and informed from this one.

