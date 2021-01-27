Thor3D & ProtoTech Solutions Combine 3D Scanning with Body Measuring Software

Germany and Russia-based handheld 3D scanner developer Thor3D, creator of such scanning systems as the Calibry and the (now discontinued) Drake, has been practicing its trade since 2015. Recently, the company, which was launched by former Artec employees, announced that it had entered into a new partnership with software development service provider ProtoTech Solutions, the vendor for automated body measurement platform 3D Measure Up.

“ProtoTech’s 3D Measure Up is based on a proprietary algorithm which is a combination of 3D geometry, computational and machine learning algorithms to provide you with a highly accurate and reliable identification and measurement,” the 3D Measure Up site states.

The 3D Measure Up platform is able to extract accurate, real-time measurements and identify landmarks, such as right wrist point and center point of brow ridge, from full 3D body scans, which should definitely be appealing for companies that specialize in the medical, fitness, and apparel industries. With over 100 measurements taken from all over the body, a full 3D body scan beats a regular 2D picture any day.

“At 3D Measure Up, our vision is for every human being to have access to correctly designed products which fit their unique shape and provide them with the best possible experience with it,” Rajesh Bhartiya, the Founder and CEO of ProtoTech Solutions, said in a press release. “We are glad to partner with Calibry who are leaders in handheld scanners. Our technologies complement each other very well and can help companies, small businesses, and individuals have quick access to ‘contactless measurements’ at a very reasonable price point.”

Customers can use ProtoTech’s 3D Measure Up technology in a few different ways, including as a web application for end users and a web API for companies looking to increase their value by adding body measurements to their offering. Additionally, 3D Measure Up can work as an OEM widget for 3D scanner companies, such as Thor3D, that want to bundle their hardware solutions with their own branded measurement app. This last option is what Thor3D and ProtoTech will gain out of their new partnership.

“Calibry is already well known for being easy-to-use 3D scanner, which yet provides hi-res scan data on a professional level. Since its launch, the device has been widely used for body scanning, but mostly in medical and elite sports industries,” stated Thor3D’s Sales Director Vadim Fomichev. “Now, we are ready to take the new markets.”

As Thor3D looks to expand its reach, the two companies will now offer a bundled product together. End-users can quickly achieve precise, automated body measurements using the lightweight Calibry scanner, which features a built-in touchscreen, proprietary camera, and three different tracking modes to capture all the necessary data. Then, 3D Measure Up uses its hundreds of measurement parameters to help provide Made-To-Measure (MTM) products to customers.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.