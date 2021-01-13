Registration Rates for AMS 2021 3D Printing Summit Increase January 15th

It’s almost February, which means that this year’s Additive Manufacturing Strategies is almost here! The annual 3D printing business summit, co-hosted by 3DPrint.com and market research and consulting firm SmarTech Analysis, is coming to a computer screen near you as a virtual event from February 9-10, 2021. Early bird registration rates for AMS 2021 are going up later this week, so if you haven’t registered for the event yet, now would be a good time.

AMS 2021 is focusing on several topics, which will be broken down into two separate verticals for each day of the event:

Metals/New Materials

Automation, Rapid Manufacturing/Software

Medical/Dental

Bioprinting

Materialise is sponsoring the first vertical the morning of February 9th, while PostProcess Technologies is sponsoring the one that afternoon. The sponsor for the morning vertical on February 10th will be Carpenter Technology Corporation, and NOVUM is sponsoring the final vertical. To kick things off each day, SmarTech analyst and Vice President of Research Scott Dunham will give a forecast presentation that covers both of the verticals for the day. You’re in luck, because these presentations will be including information that you can only access by purchasing research reports from SmarTech.

We’ve got some pretty exciting speakers lined up for AMS 2021, including our four keynote speakers: at the beginning of each vertical, someone from the topic sponsor will be presenting a keynote. So Materialise will start us off the morning of the 9th speaking about metals and new materials, and CEO Jeff Mize from PostProcess Technologies will present that afternoon on automation and software. The morning of February 10th, Carpenter’s Ben Ferrar and Gaurav Lalwani, the Vice President and General Manager and Global Applications Engineering Lead, respectively, will jointly present a keynote on 3D printing in the medical and dental fields. Finally, Heli Kangas, Technology Manager in Biomass processing and Products research for VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd., will discuss bioprinting in her keynote the afternoon of February 10th.

Plenty of other speakers have also been announced for AMS 2021, including Desktop Metal CTO Jonah Myerberg, who will be a panelist for “Compact Industrial Metal AM Printers” on the 9th, and then for “AM in the Context of Industry 4.0” later that day. John Barnes, Founder & Managing Director of The Barnes Global Advisors LLC, will be moderating the panel on compact metal 3D printer. Another example is Sean Burke, partner and vice-chair of the products liability trial division at Duane Morris LLP in Washington D.C., who will speak about the important regulatory and legal trends in medical 3D printing on the 10th.

Here are some other notable panelists for the upcoming AMS 2021:

Velo3D’s VP of Sales Zach Murphree, “Large Format Metal Printers”

Sarah Karmel, Head of Chemistry for Photocentric Limited, “New Materials for AM”

Paul Gradl, Senior Propulsion Engineer at NASA Marshall Space Flight Center, “User Experiences with Metal AM”

AdditiveLab’s Co-Founder Mariam Mir, “Design Software for AM”

Stefan Rink, CEO of AM-Flow, “Workflow and Automation Software for AM”

Todd Grimm, President of T. A. Grimm & Associates, Inc., “Post Processing”

Laura Gilmour, Global Medical Business Development Manager for EOS, “Implants and Orthopedics”

ASME Industry Manager Lauralyn McDaniel, “End-User Hospitals and Clinical Experiences”

Les Kalman, Assistant Professor of Restorative Dentistry, Western University’s Schulich School of Medicine, “AM Dental”

Casper Slots, Particle3D’s Chief Commercial Officer and AMS 2020 Startup Competition winner, “Current Uses of Bioprinting”

ROKIT Healthcare’s Da-Yae Lee, Senior Bio-Consultant and Project Leader, Bio 4D Intelligence Team, “Trends in Bioprinters”

Caralynn Nowinski Collens, CEO of Dimension Inx, “Tissue Engineering”

Patrick Thayer, Cellink’s Bioprinting Solutions Architect, “Printing Biomaterials”

Organovo Co-Founder and Viscient Biosciences CEO Keith Murphy, “Future Applications of Bioprinting”

The live stream for each day of AMS 2021 will start at 9 am and end at 3 pm EST, and each session will be moderated and followed by a Q&A session. And even though the event will be virtual, there will still be plenty of interactive networking opportunities.

Early bird registration rates for AMS 2021 are currently $129 for both days of the summit, and includes live and archived access to all sessions, access to live discussions and networking functionality, and a 20% discount to all SmarTech Analysis research reports through February 19th, 2021. Rates will increase to $149 later this week on January 15th, so register now to take advantage of these savings before they go away.

