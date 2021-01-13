Prototype Hubs Launches AI-Driven White Label Manufacturing Software

Prototype Hubs, an artificially intelligent (AI) online advanced manufacturing platform launched its new white label manufacturing software-as-a-service (SaaS). This is a new cloud platform for digital manufacturing which enables businesses to optimize their entire production process. Investing in building systems of automation in digital manufacturing products is increasing, and the reason has partly to due with the ongoing pandemic. During the early part of the spread of COVID-19, the global supply chain showed itself to be inflexible when the nations of the world quarantined themselves in response to the growing crisis. Leveraging digital technologies to improve manufacturing operations has led many startups and established companies to work towards automating as much of the manufacturing process as possible.

Prototype Hubs was founded in 2018, meaning it is a relative newcomer to the space who bet strongly on AI integration to build an on-demand custom parts manufacturing marketplace. Of their new white label manufacturing software, Mitchell Eaton, CEO and Co-Founder of Prototype Hubs, said, “New data shows that part buyers are sourcing parts differently and have raised their expectations around things such as response times, payment methods, and direct manufacturer communication.”

Many aspects of the manufacturing process are automated and digitized on the Prototype Hubs platform, including automated quoting, capturing potential client lead information, and automated payments with billing. With the addition of this new SaaS tool, manufacturers can now utilize an easy-to-integrate, self-hosted white label quoting software and offer their manufacturing services to a global network of customers through the Prototype Hubs platform.

Some new systems go way beyond 3D printing alone, and the Prototype Hubs platform is no exception. In addition to additive manufacturing processes, CNC cutting is included, as well. Customers using the platform are privy to receiving hundreds of instant quotes in real time as well as design feedback and lead time estimates. This means that customers use it to configure the levels of quality, cost, and speed of deliverable parts.

The white label manufacturing system has a plug-in that customers add to their existing websites or they have the option of using a dedicated URL to direct traffic to a company landing page.

The white label manufacturing system also customizes company invoices, billing, and quoting pages with each business’s different logo and brand. The system allows companies to select data fields to have potential customers turn into desirable leads. Through trial and error, you can prototype and optimize marketing strategies that are most effective in converting leads into prospects. The Prototype Hubs plugin also automates manually sending out invoices and the collection of payments.

There is a tiered monthly fee for the white label manufacturing service from Prototype Hubs. The cost ranges from: free, $10 per month to $53 per month.

