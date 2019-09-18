nScrypt 3Dx-700 System Goes Beyond 3D Printing for Digital Manufacturing

nScrypt has recently demonstrated an innovative multi-head tool changer created for one of their new clients: a division of the military. The nScrypt 3Dx-700 is a high-precision, gantry-based system featuring the following:

10nm resolution

500nm repeatability

1 micron accuracy

5-axis motion

Relying on air-powered ports, along with an air-powered clamp, the tool changer for the system switches between the following:

nScrypt’s Microdispensing SmartPump TM

nFD material extrusion tool head

nMill tool head for milling and polishing

nPnP for picking and placing electronic components

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida and founded in 2002, nScrypt designs and makes high-precision microdispensing systems for industrial customers.

“The nScrypt tool changer turns our multi-head machines into powerful Direct Digital Manufacturing systems. It enables the user to go directly and quickly from a CAD file to a fully functioning product, complete with electronics, without manual tool changes. It loads and changes tool heads as needed,” said nScrypt’s CEO, Dr. Ken Church. “With Z tracking, the system can also print conformally, on surfaces of any geometry. This system goes beyond 3D printing of parts to digital manufacturing of finished products.”

The tool changer system also functions with multiple heads, allowing the user to load them—whether for increasing throughput, switching out heads for different functionality like extrusion, micro-milling or picking and placing. The tool head prevents any drooling issues, thanks to pico-liter volumetric control, and works with an extensive range of over 10,000 materials.

“Most importantly, it can print your material, anything from a few centipoise (like water) to millions of centipoise (much thicker than peanut butter),” says Ken Church. “We help our customers learn how to print their materials and end products with our tool changer and tool heads.”

The SmartPump™ nTip™ is made up of the smallest commercially available pen tip diameter, at 10 microns. With the standard nTip™, the nFD heated tool head extrudes any commercial filament of 1.75 mm. Change the nTip™ for nonstandard filaments.

Created as a spinoff of Sciperio, Inc. in 2002, nScrypt began as an R&D think tank which produced the nScrypt BAT Series Bioprinter (recipient of the R&D 100 award in 2003), sent to the ISS in July 2019.

Applications for their products include:

3D printing industries

Printed electronics

Electronics packaging

Solar cell metallization

Communications

Printed antenna

Life science

Chemical/pharmaceutical

Aerospace

Defense

nScrypt has been the center of numerous fascinating projects involving 3D printing and additive manufacturing, from securing the patent for a developing a hybrid 3D printing program, to creating an in situ printing inspection program to sending a rugged bioprinter to the desert for military experiments.

[Source / Images: nScrypt]