nScrypt 3Dx-700 System Goes Beyond 3D Printing for Digital Manufacturing

2 hours by Bridget O'Neal 3D Printing

Share this Article

nScrypt has recently demonstrated an innovative multi-head tool changer created for one of their new clients: a division of the military. The nScrypt 3Dx-700 is a high-precision, gantry-based system featuring the following:

  • 10nm resolution
  • 500nm repeatability
  • 1 micron accuracy
  • 5-axis motion

Relying on air-powered ports, along with an air-powered clamp, the tool changer for the system switches between the following:

  • nScrypt’s Microdispensing SmartPump TM
  • nFD material extrusion tool head
  • nMill tool head for milling and polishing
  • nPnP for picking and placing electronic components

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida and founded in 2002, nScrypt designs and makes high-precision microdispensing systems for industrial customers.

“The nScrypt tool changer turns our multi-head machines into powerful Direct Digital Manufacturing systems. It enables the user to go directly and quickly from a CAD file to a fully functioning product, complete with electronics, without manual tool changes.  It loads and changes tool heads as needed,” said nScrypt’s CEO, Dr. Ken Church. “With Z tracking, the system can also print conformally, on surfaces of any geometry. This system goes beyond 3D printing of parts to digital manufacturing of finished products.”

The tool changer system also functions with multiple heads, allowing the user to load them—whether for increasing throughput, switching out heads for different functionality like extrusion, micro-milling or picking and placing. The tool head prevents any drooling issues, thanks to pico-liter volumetric control, and works with an extensive range of over 10,000 materials.

“Most importantly, it can print your material, anything from a few centipoise (like water) to millions of centipoise (much thicker than peanut butter),” says Ken Church. “We help our customers learn how to print their materials and end products with our tool changer and tool heads.”

The SmartPump™ nTip™ is made up of the smallest commercially available pen tip diameter, at 10 microns. With the standard nTip™, the nFD heated tool head extrudes any commercial filament of 1.75 mm.  Change the nTip™ for nonstandard filaments.

Created as a spinoff of Sciperio, Inc. in 2002, nScrypt began as an R&D think tank which produced the nScrypt BAT Series Bioprinter (recipient of the R&D 100 award in 2003), sent to the ISS in July 2019.

Applications for their products include:

  • 3D printing industries
  • Printed electronics
  • Electronics packaging
  • Solar cell metallization
  • Communications
  • Printed antenna
  • Life science
  • Chemical/pharmaceutical
  • Aerospace
  • Defense

nScrypt has been the center of numerous fascinating projects involving 3D printing and additive manufacturing, from securing the patent for a developing a hybrid 3D printing program, to creating an in situ printing inspection program to sending a rugged bioprinter to the desert for military experiments.

What do you think of this 3D printing news? We would like to know your thoughts! Join the discussion of this and other 3D printing topics at 3DPrintBoard.com.

 

[Source / Images: nScrypt]
Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Dassault Systèmes Introduces SOLIDWORKS 2020 Release at Modeling & Simulation Conference

BASF and CTIBiotech Develop 3D Bioprinted Human Reconstructed Skin

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing4D PrintingBioprinting

Poietis: Bioprinting With Their Innovative Laser-Assisted Technology

In 2014, French startup Poietis developed a unique technology for the bioprinting of living tissue. Unlike conventional approaches to tissue engineering or extrusion bioprinting, their promising 4D laser-assisted system allows cells...

July 31, 2019
3D PrintingMedical 3D Printing

Creating Vascular Structures Using Low Cost Desktop 3D Printers

In a thesis entitled “Engineering of vascular networks within biocompatible hydrogels using 3D printing technology,” a PhD student named Juan Liu discusses the need for new technologies in wound healing....

December 24, 2018
3D PrintingMedical 3D Printing

3d.fab’s BioAssemblyBot Wants to 3D Print Skin onto People

3D bioprinting continues to diversify as more and more companies and research organizations join the field, each bringing their own take on the technology to the table. French collaborative platform 3d.fab has...

November 28, 2018
3D PrintingBusinessMedical 3D Printing

3D Printing for Diagnosing and Treating Cancer and R&D Tax Credits

Cancer research has evolved with the help of 3D printing. Doctors can create patient-specific 3D models of cancerous body parts to prepare for upcoming surgeries. Medical engineers can create digital...

May 25, 2018

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
3D Printed Footware
3D Printing Books

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

All3DP FacFox 3D Systems Upload via Treatstock jawstec

Events

Inside 3D Printing

Global Events Series: Click for Dates

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Boston, February 11-12, 2020
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our 3DPrint.com.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.