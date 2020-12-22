ZVerse Launches Next Generation of Digital Manufacturing Enablement Platform

South Carolina-based digital manufacturing technology company ZVerse, Inc., which was founded in 2013, developed what it considered the only CAD as a Service (CADaaS) platform for digital manufacturing, which offers service bureau customers manufacturable 3D CAD files. The company pivoted its operations to 3D printing PPE this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic, winning an award for its quick work and mass production of millions of 3D printed face shields for educators, frontline workers, restaurants, and the community at large. In order to help rapidly fill this need for PPE, ZVerse leveraged its AI-driven Digital Manufacturing Enablement (DME) platform. Now, the company has announced the launch of the next generation of its DME platform.

DME is a workflow solution meant to get rid of lengthy, dissimilar actions related to the design and manufacturing process. The platform uses advanced algorithms, what is meant to be a quality user interface, and other tools, like a 2D to 3D option, which can help OEMs that are looking to strategically bring their products to the market at a higher rate of speed. DME helps manufacturers appraise, measure, and explain design information about their parts with any other parties involved in developing and fabricating it.

David Craig, the President at ZVerse, Inc., said in a press release, “OEMs across almost all manufacturing verticals including industrial, automotive, consumer durables, aerospace and beyond will benefit from ZVerse’s groundbreaking technology and user experience to solve problematic roadblocks that cost time and money in bringing products to market.”

We noticed that ZVerse has already been offering some of the digital manufacturing tools listed in its announcement, and wondered if the recently launched DME platform was a rebranding of the tools into one solution, and what exactly made it different from previous offerings. Laura Watford, the PR and Digital Asset Manager for ZVerse, told 3DPrint.com in an email that the company feels that the platform “addresses the costly and problematic challenges that slow market entry.”

“The DME platform is different than what we have done before. While you may see some elements you have heard about from ZVerse in the past (like 2D to 3D), these elements have grown dramatically in terms of automation,” Watford continued. “While the ZVerse CADaaS offering has historically offered that service, this offering is far more automated in the DME platform, relying less on manual design work and more on automation of the process than ever before. In addition to this, the scope of the DME Platform spans further than any ZVerse offering to date and has a strong emphasis on the gap that exists between the product development process and the manufacturing process.”

According to the website, the platform gets rid of the information gaps between the development and manufacturing of the product, and streamlines the process so it’s easier and more manageable. The new and improved DME platform makes it possible for OEMs to automate and scale 2D CAD files into 3D models, as well as decrease the amount of design iterations, cost requests, and engineering change orders of a project. In addition, the workflow solution assigns, according to the release, “part manufacturability” at the machine, material, and process levels.

“ZVerse has a deep understanding of DFM and the challenges that interfere with a smooth handoff between product development and manufacturing teams. We’ve defined a whole new space and solution for information gaps that impede the digital manufacturing process,” Graham Bredemeyer, Head of Platform, ZVerse, stated.

(Source/Images: ZVerse)

