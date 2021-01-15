3DPOD Episode 46: Engineering CAD with nTopology CEO Brad Rothenberg

6 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Software

Share this Article

Max and I had a really great time talking to nTopology CEO Brad Rothenberg. Brad started nTopology as a series of tools for creating lattices, but it became much more than that with a new way of modeling and simulating using signed distance functions to form an equation describing a shape. Also called volumetric modeling or implicit modeling, this technique makes shapes easy to describe and modify.

This compares to the  the cumbersome way through which STLs describe all the winding triangles in large files that take ages to render or modify. This is a new path to making and describing geometry. By not having to update or keep track of all faces and normals and indeed the mesh, as you would with NURBS and other ways to generate and manipulate geometries in CAD, nTopology is meant to be faster. Especially for large files, complex files and complex parts, the company’s nTop software should be able to generate manifold geometries and modify them through a series of parameters quickly.

But, will the team be able to find a place next to Autodesk, Dassault and ANSYS? Will it be able to compete, or play nice with the triangle giants? We talk about this and a lot more with Brad in an enlightening conversation.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Oqton Raises $40M for AI-Based Manufacturing in Series A Round

Desktop Metal (DM) Buys EnvisionTEC to Quickly Boost Revenues?

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingBusinessConstruction 3D Printing

3D Printing News Briefs, January 14, 2021: SRTI Park & CyBe Construction, L&T Construction, ASTM International

We’re starting things off with a little construction 3D printing in today’s News Briefs, and then moving on to business. The first 3D printed, functional villa in the Middle East...

January 14, 2021
Featured
3D PrintingBusinessFeatured Stories

Update: Kwambio Fails to Pay Employees, A.D.A.M. Still Running

The tech industry is rife with tales of unicorns, vaporware, and other fanciful terms for the mysterious world of business. Due to its hype value, 3D printing is particularly filled...

January 12, 2021
3D PrintingBusiness

Farsoon & Prodways Terminate 3D Printing Partnership

Over five years ago, AM company Farsoon Technologies signed an agreement with French 3D printer Prodways, in which Prodways would distribute Farsoon’s plastic machines and powders. Both companies saw several...

January 11, 2021
3D PrintingBusiness

3D Systems Software Sale Doubles DDD Stock Price

On January 7, 2021, 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announced the sale of its “non-core software businesses,” sending the stock soaring to over twice its previous value. The company sold its Cimatron and...

January 8, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock All3DP jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Online, February 9-10, 2021

Inside 3D Printing

Seoul, October 13-15, 2021
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides