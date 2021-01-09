3D Printing News Briefs, January 9, 2021: SPEE3D & InFocus Laser Systems, Carbon, DMC & DyeMansion, Atomstack

In this weekend’s 3D Printing News Briefs, SPEE3D’s super-fast technology is heading to Brazil thanks to a new reseller agreement, and a former GE Additive executive has been named the new Chief Revenue Officer at Carbon. The Digital Manufacturing Centre is collaborating with DyeMansion in order to grow its polymer capabilities. Finally, a desktop thermoplastic rubber 3D printer has been successfully funded on Kickstarter, and the campaign isn’t even over for another month!

SPEE3D Signs Reseller Agreement in Brazil

Australian metal 3D printer manufacturer SPEE3D is expanding its reach into Brazil, as it’s just signed a reseller agreement with technology company Infocus Laser Systems, located in Sao Paulo. Led by technology enthusiast Welodimer Neustadter Jr., Infocus has spent over 20 years using laser technology to facilitate production processes, and began focusing on 3D printing in the last five years, specifically in the university and R&D, automotive, aerospace and defense, medical, oil & gas, and energy industries. By adding the supersonic Cold Spray additive manufacturing (CSAM) technology to its portfolio, Infocus customers in Brazil will have the opportunity to use SPEE3D’s metal 3D printing to their advantage.

“We‘re excited to have a company of such high technical caliber representing SPEE3D in Brasil,” stated Bruce Colter, SPEE3D Vice President & General Manager for the America’s Region. “Our unique Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing (CSAM) technology will benefit many industries in Brasil and provide our Customers with a competitive advantage.”

Debbra Rogers Named as Carbon’s Chief Revenue Officer

3D printing unicorn Carbon announced that it has appointed senior executive Debbra Rogers, who was most recently the Chief Customer and Commercial Officer at GE Additive, as its Chief Revenue Officer. She was responsible for sales force effectiveness, marketing and communications, commercial processes, and commercial excellence during her nearly three-year tenure at GE Additive, and worked on multiple acquisitions, as well as developing a solid process to sell the company’s portfolio over a new commercial team. Before that, Rogers was the President and CEO of optimization data platform company Paradata, and was also previously the Senior Vice President of Sales, Solutions and Strategy, at Flextronics International. With more than 25 years of experience in executive leadership and global sales, Rogers will be reporting to Carbon President and CEO Ellen Kullman to help the company continue to grow.

“I am a true believer that Additive Manufacturing is the most crucial element in accelerating the shift toward smart manufacturing,” Rogers said. “Organizations are seeing its impressive impact across product design, manufacturing, supply chains, and sustainability initiatives. I’m joining Carbon because they are at the forefront of ensuring customers are successful during this transformation. The unique technology, stellar leadership team, and fast-paced startup environment has me excited to lead the go-to-market strategy.”

Digital Manufacturing Centre Partners with DyeMansion

The Digital Manufacturing Centre (DMC), a sector agnostic digital manufacturing production and innovation hub in the UK, is collaborating with Germany-based AM finishing systems leader DyeMansion in order to grow its 3D printing polymer capabilities. To prepare for its Q1 2021 launch, the DMC purchased DyeMansion’s full Print-to-Product workflow, which includes the gentle but efficient Powershot C surface cleaner, surface treatment system Powershot S, and the DM60, which uses DeepDye Colouring (DDC) technology to color 3D printed parts. As a result of this agreement, the DMC will be able to enjoy all of DyeMansion’s blasting and coloring capabilities in order to offer more finishes and improved part quality, and will integrate the workflow with its own digital tracking and data collection systems.

“The post-processing of polymer parts is all too often overlooked by additive manufacturing companies. For the DMC, this is a crucial element of the process chain and essential to delivering the high-quality parts our customers demand. DyeMansion’s systems bring in-process flexibility and exceptional finishing, but the collaboration is about more than just the company’s equipment, it’s about a shared vision,” said Kieron Salter, CEO of the DMC. “The DMC will embrace digital production, leveraging data and connectivity to realise the true potential of additive manufacturing. From the beginning, it was critical that all of our partners were aligned in this ambition and DyeMansion is no exception. We are delighted to have them on board and look forward to using DyeMansion’s systems to fulfil customer orders from March 2021.”

Extremely Successful 3D Printer Kickstarter Campaign

Los Angeles company Atomstack Technology still has 40 days left in its Kickstarter campaign for the Cambrian, which it calls “The World’s First Desktop Rubber 3D Printer.” But the campaign, which was fully funded in less than four minutes, has already raised nearly 14 times the original amount it was asking for! The system was purpose-built for the company’s specially designed Thermo Plastic Rubber filament, for the purposes of 3D printing end-use products, like wallets and sneakers, that are very resilient and feature high elasticity. But it also prints PET materials with high elasticity, as well as more traditional filaments like PLA, ABS, TPU, PETG, and TPE. Additionally, depending on what you need the printer for, it comes in two sizes: the 235 x 235 x 250 mm Cambrian Pro, and the 320 x 330 x 380 mm Cambrian Max.

“It’s totally unique and unlike anything available on the market,” the campaign says about the Atomstack Cambrian. “It includes two swappable extruders that give it the power to print virtually anything. One is a 1.75mm extruder for common filament materials and the other is a specially designed 2.85mm extruder for TPR (Thermo Plastic Rubber) filament. Printing in Thermo Plastic Rubber opens up endless possibilities and lets users create durable end-use products for real world applications.”

With over a month left in its Kickstarter campaign, there are still plenty of backer rewards left for the Atomstack Cambrian, including the Cambrian Pro Early Bird for $339 and the $439 Cambrian Max Early Bird, each of which includes an accessory kit, 200 g of TPR filament, the two extruders, and a User Guide.

