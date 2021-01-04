Meta Additive Receives £1.2M Grant to Scale Binder Jet 3D Printing

6 hours by Sarah Saunders 3D PrintingBusiness

Share this Article

Innovate UK, which is part of UK Research and Innovation, invests up to £25 million in breakthrough, commercially viable ideas through its open grant funding SMART program. Meta Additive, a 3D printing spinout company from the University of Liverpool, was just awarded a £1.2 million SMART grant from the organization, which will be used to continue growing its next generation AM technology; the university is also supporting the company through its Enterprise Investment Fund.

Dr. Kate Black (Image via LinkedIn)

Dr. Kate Black, a 3D printing research PhD from the University’s School of Engineering, and an expert in the development of functional materials for inkjet printing, serves as Meta Additive’s Chief Technology Officer. She founded the company in 2019 along with CEO Simon Scott and Professor Chris Sutcliffe, an international leader in the AM field. In order to ensure that additive manufacturing can fabricate low-cost, optimized parts parts that are sustainable and multifunctional, the company uses a chemical approach to 3D printing. With its multiple patented technologies, including a binder jet 3D printer that is said to create components with low shrinkage rates and high densities, Meta Additive is printing metal and ceramic parts for mass manufacturing.

“Meta Additive is a new University of Liverpool spin out company at the forefront of developing the next generation additive manufacturing technologies to extend 3D printing to a 4D future,” Dr. Black said in a press release. “We are delighted to be awarded this Innovate UK Smart grant which in collaboration with our partners will support us to take forward our BJP technology and help progress this transformative technology.”

The company, which has set up its headquarters in an old ceramics factory in Stoke-on-Trent, secured this grant from Innovate UK together with its industrial partners EpiValence and Xaar, as well as The Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC), which recently invested in XJet’s NanoParticle Jetting technology. The SMART grant will be used to support Meta Additive during a two-year project to develop its binder jet 3D printing at scale. In order to succeed at metal multimaterial 3D printing, the company with create new binder formulations with raw materials from EpiValence that feature high solid loading, which means “the amount of suspended solids in a substance.”

Image courtesy of University of Liverpool

In binder jet technology, a layer of fine powder is jetted together using a binder material, and the resulting layers are then sintered together. 3DPrint.com’s Executive Editor Joris Peels explained some of the many potential issues in sintering, in that the part results can vary a lot depending on the geometry, part size, and wall thickness, so it’s a tricky technique to master.

Meta Additive and its three partners will be using, according to the press release, “multiscale computational modelling of hierarchical binder systems to inform novel formulations and industrial process modelling of sintering profiles to inform Binder Jet Printing design and development” using inkjet heads, presumably from Xaar, that are commercially available, to do so.

“Meta Additive is the latest example of University of Liverpool ground-breaking technology being translated into a new business opportunity to create positive economic impact,” stated Professor Anthony Hollander, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Research & Impact at the University of Liverpool. “We are proud to have supported Meta Additive, via the University’s IP Commercialisation Team and University Enterprise Fund investment and we wish the Meta team great success in the future.”

Emma Nolan, the Head of the University’s IP Commercialisation team, will now take a position on the Meta Additive Board of Directors.

Image courtesy of Meta Additive

(Source: University of Liverpool)

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

NASA Successfully Tests 3D Printed Rocket Engine Parts

Wearable Technology: Luxexcel Celebrates 3D Printing +50,000 Lenses for Customers

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D PrintingFeatured Stories

SmarTech Analysis: Annual 3D Printed Eyewear Revenues to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030

The latest AM market research report, titled “Markets for 3D Printing Eyewear 2021“, from SmarTech Analysis focuses on the adoption of 3D printing in the eyewear sector. This includes not...

November 16, 2020
3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing Research

Wearable 3D Printed Sensors Could Keep You Safe from Sunburn

As a very pale person, the struggle against sunburn is real, and as Clarkson University researchers explain, about 1.7 million new skin cancer cases are diagnosed in the US each...

November 10, 2020
3D Printing

Materialise Invests in Ditto’s 3D Printed Eyewear Technology Platform

Just as the use of 3D printing to mass manufacture hearing aids brought about changes to the entire industry, it looks like the same could be in the cards someday...

September 28, 2020
3D Printing3D Printing Events3D Printing MaterialsBusiness

3D Printing News Briefs, September 26, 2020: Nanoscribe, Azul 3D, Arburg

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, we’re talking about a new material, a little business, and an industry event. Nanoscribe has introduced a new photoresin with special properties for microoptical...

September 26, 2020

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock All3DP jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

Inside 3D Printing

Seoul, October 13-15, 2021

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Boston, February 9-10, 2021

View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides