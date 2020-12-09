Powder Handling Station from Sinterit: The First Complete SLS Solution Ever

Sinterit has just launched its Powder Handling Station (PHS), a supporting device designed to make post-processing and powder recovery as clean as possible. It is also a clear call for all additive manufacturing professionals, that small, benchtop SLS 3D printers like Lisa PRO are not stand-alone devices, but comprehensive ecosystems ready to answer the needs of a wide range of industries.

Sinterit’s new Powder Handling Station was made to keep all processes in one place and to focus on users’ experience. Now, it is easier than ever for one person to handle the whole SLS 3D printing process. Keeping the highest customer experience is a top one of the priorities written in Sinterit’s strategy, so PHS fulfills the adopted direction.

How does PHS work?

Sinterit declares that, with the Powder Handling Station, everything is in its place, so the ergonomy and user-friendliness was one of the priorities it had to accomplish. Now, all the processes, from print preparation and post-processing to powder refresh and recovery can be done faster than ever.

The worktop with a suction hole speeds up depowdering, and a detachable two-meter-long suction hose connected to the ATEX vacuum cleaner makes cleaning the workspace faster as well.

The unsintered powder is transported automatically into the sieving module located under the worktop. The sieving process takes place during the post-processing, so the unsintered powder is ready for the further process which is mixing with the fresh one.

The Powder Handling Station was designed to support several Lisa and Lisa PRO printers at once. It is useful for additive manufacturing professionals who print a lot.

“Sinterit was the first company in the world that brought SLS technology to the benchtop,” says Michał Grzymala-Moszczynski, Sinterit’s co-founder and the head of its R&D Department. “Over the past few years, we have been developing products by listening to our customers. Today, we want to meet their needs again and improve the SLS experience. Now, we are the first to offer a complete solution that meets all of your needs and covers the entire process of making prints,” he adds.

For six years on the market, Sinterit delivered two top-quality SLS 3D printers, has its own software, and a whole set of peripheral devices needed for serving additive manufacturing professionals’ needs. Released this year, the ATEX Vaccum Cleaner with powder separator, dedicated powder tools, and new, bigger Sandblaster for post-processing prints, were a huge step into making this solution more comprehensive. With the Powder Handling Station, it becomes the only complete benchtop SLS ecosystem on the market, and thanks to over 1,000 SLS 3D printers delivered worldwide, also the one eagerly chosen by customers.

