PostProcess Completes $20M Series B Round; Plans Expansion in Europe

PostProcess Technologies, Inc., a provider of automated and intelligent post-printing solutions for 3D printed parts has just announced a round of Series B funding led by the financial advisor, Grand Oaks Capital—a firm founded by Tom Golisano, of Paychex Inc. and former owner of the Buffalo Sabres NHL hockey team.

Headquartered in Buffalo, NY, USA, with international operations in Sophia-Antipolis, France, PostProcess will be using the $20M Series B funding round to continue expanding their business model throughout Europe, accelerating solutions such as:

Proprietary software

Hardware

Chemistry

Data analytics

Machine learning

“Our automated solutions have proven mission-critical at over 100 companies and transformed the third step in the additive process,” says Jeff Mize, CEO at PostProcess Technologies. “The global demand continues to increase, and we are pleased with the rapid expansion of our team, channel partners, and customer base in the EU.”

Their plans for further expansion arrive on the heels of their EU launch just a year ago. The PostProcess team will also be increasing their presence in Europe through an investment in a new FINISH3D Benchmarking Lab—a facility dedicated to testing as well as training for customers. The project is being funded through a grant from the Région Sud Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur authorities, and the lab is modeled after the center at the PostProcess Buffalo, NY headquarters.

“We made the decision to set up our offices and lab in Sophia-Antipolis to capitalize on the capacity of the area to attract international talent with strong technological expertise that can serve the development of our operations,” said Bruno Bourguet, Managing Director of PostProcess Technologies International. “The area is also well-fitted to receive our global customers for demonstrations and training sessions, providing easy access through its international airport.” “We are very honored that the Région Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur authorities have selected our expansion project in their support program, as this will help accelerate our plans and solidify our presence in the territory.”

The PostProcess development team will also be increasing the size of their European Channel Partner network with both CYLAOS, a French-based engineering company specializing in 3D printing industrial deployment, and KMC, covering the Nordics region—specializing in surface treatment solutions.

“As demand for our automated and intelligent post-print solutions rapidly expands across markets and geographies, we’re excited to bring highly experienced and reputable partners like CYLAOS and KMC on board,” said Bourguet. “As 3D printing’s growth into Additive Manufacturing expands its impact on business and the world at large, we are committed to providing a sustainable, data-driven solution that enables our customers to realize a fully digitized thread across the industry 4.0 additive workflow,” added founder and CTO Daniel Hutchinson.

Headed to Formnext in Frankfurt, Germany? PostProcess’ technology will be on display from November 19-22, with live demos available in Hall 12.1, Stand B40.

PostProcess has continued to be a driving force within the 3D printing industry, working on innovative surface solutions, new software, and continuing to open new offices. What do you think of this news? Let us know your thoughts! Join the discussion of this and other 3D printing topics at 3DPrintBoard.com.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

[Source / Images: PostProcess Technologies, Inc.]