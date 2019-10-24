The Digital Factory Atmosphere: 3D Systems & Antleron Collaborate in Bioprinting

A new collaboration is in the works today between 3D Systems (Rock Hill, SC) and Antleron (Leuven, Belgium), with details just released regarding their dual venture into the world of bioprinting to further medical device and advanced therapy medicinal product (ATMP) applications.

With the goal of creating a digital factory atmosphere using modular, closed parametric processes, the two companies are hoping to continue making advances in tissue engineering, along with streamlining the transformation from a static 2D to bioreactor-based 3D cell culture.

These new developments are expected to lead to innovations in:

Functionalized medical implants

Vaccines

Cell therapies

Living tissues

The end goal is to accelerate breakthroughs within the biomedical industry, harnessing the 3D printing experience within healthcare via 3D Systems and Antleron for both regenerative products and patient-specific treatment too. In the recent press release sent to 3DPrint.com, it is stated that both companies will be focused on emphasizing bioprinting, made even easier with a dedicated research and development facility at the Antleron headquarters in Leuven. Considered to be an incubator for innovators focused on medicine, customers can validate bioprinting projects.

“The vision of Antleron is to sustainably bring living therapies into the clinic. 3D printing is key to this endeavor, and we are eager to collaborate with 3D Systems and its experts,” said Antleron CEO, Jan Schrooten. “I look forward to the pioneering solutions we’ll be able to achieve to elevate the efficacy of bioprinting and extend its biomedical application reach.”

In the living therapy factory, Antleron scientists merge:

Cells

Biomaterials

Biologics

Bioreactors

“Using quality-by-design and artificial intelligence the Antleron multidisciplinary specialists translate these core technologies into pioneering workflows that turn cells into therapies,” state the two companies in their press release.

The two companies will use the following technology from 3D Systems: ProJet MJP 2500 and Figure 4 3D printers and existing portfolio of 21 biocompatible, USP Class VI materials; 3D Sprint and 3DXpert software, and post-processing equipment and processes.

“3D Systems is excited about working with Antleron as they explore bioprinting, and especially their capability to develop end-to-end solutions utilizing the 3D Systems’ state of the art printing platforms and materials,” said Chuck Hull, co-founder and chief technology officer, 3D Systems. “As we look to the future, bioprinting and regenerative medicine are large opportunities for 3D printing, and we look forward to expanding the role 3D Systems will play in these exciting fields.”

Check out the 3D Systems/Antleron booth (D03, hall 12.1) at Formnext 2019 in Frankfurt. Antleron will be there exhibiting for the first time.

Researchers around the world are engaged in a wide range of studies regarding tissue engineering and bioprinting, from the development of new inks to bioprinting software, and platforms for complex structures.

