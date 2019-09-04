Allevi Bioprint Pro Software Just Released, Provides Users with Step-by-Step Bioprinting

Headquartered in Philadelphia and founded in 2014, the Allevi Bioprint team has spent years in research and development regarding bioprinting, seeking the best results for creating a machine, supplies and software experience for scientists, engineers, and biologists.

With the release of Allevi Bioprint Pro Software, users can now enjoy a step-by-step formula for bioprinting which the development team promises is ‘unparalleled, powerful, and easy to use.’ The focus is on a streamlined, project-oriented workflow with continued print repeatability, optimized pre-sets, print preview, and integrated shape editor.

The Allevi team has continued over the years to build a wide array of bioprinting resources including:

Bioprinters

Bioinks

Bioprinting software

Their tools are used by scientists working in labs around the globe, not just innovating, but strategizing to create new techniques for solving the world’s most challenging issues—and while treatment and drug delivery are high on that list, along with finding cures for diseases like cancer, the true ‘holy grail’ of bioprinting and the goal for most researchers involved in tissue engineering is to reach the point of 3D printing human organs that are truly viable, comprised of tissue that can be sustained in the human body.

While there have been major strides in this area, still no one has reached the point of being able to 3D print organs for transplant, thus changing the medical realm forever as patients could look forward to avoiding waiting lists (as well as the potential for dying before they reach priority status) and instead be treated with patient-specific cells that not only mean avoiding long waits, but also preventing the potential for organ rejection.

The Allevi bioprinters are meant to offer power and versatility to users:

“Since our humble beginnings, we have grown to serve hundreds of labs in all corners of the world and have become leaders in the biofabrication revolution,” states the Allevi team on their website. “We are constantly inspired by our community of users who are performing world-class research on our platform. When your work has life-changing implications for people all over the world, it’s an amazing responsibility.”

The most basic processes of 3D printing are fascinating on their own as users on every level are able to create prototypes and parts, whether for school projects, industrial design or functionality whether in medical, automotive, art, fashion, or many other areas open to digital fabrication; however, as we continually learn more about bioprinting, it takes us into a world where scientists and doctors are devoted to improving the quality of patients’ lives, and saving them too.

Allevi has been a dynamic force, introducing bioprinting into school systems, new extrusion kits, and collaborating with powerful aerospace sources like Made in Space.

[Source / Images: Allevi Bioprint Pro]

