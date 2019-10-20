BAC Works with MNL & RPS for Prototyping & Parts

Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) continues to put Britain in the lead for showing up other automotive manufacturers, promoting not only technological prowess with 3D printing but also excellence in design and prototyping. They are also experts in delegating necessary work out to other specialists such as Royal DSM—and when it comes to production of parts they are putting their trust in prototyping specialists Malcolm Nicholls Limited (MNL) and British 3D printer manufacturer RPS to provide 3D printed parts for the recently announced BAC Mono R—a project we have been following over past months.

The next generation Mono, a single-seater design, was revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July, earlier this year, working from a prototype from MNL prototyping services via DSM. MNL is a well-known supplier of prototypes, not to mention the proprietor of the RPS NEO800—featuring an 800 x 800 x 600mm platform and DSM’s Watershed resin. This massive platform meant that MNL could produce each wheel arch in one build, featuring a smooth finish and requiring little need for extensive finishing time.

“The superb smoothness of the parts from this machine is a significant improvement over our previous ones, our high standard of finish can now be achieved more rapidly. Coupled with the extremely large build volume we are able to complete projects in even shorter timeframes,” said Ross Nicholls, Technical Director of Malcolm Nicholls Limited.

They were also able to produce other required larger parts on the NEO800, to include the:

Wide rear wing

Spine

Wing mirror stays

Front bezel lights

Rear light clusters

“BAC is showing classic British innovation and engineering excellence which is truly exemplified in the Mono R supercar development. We are thrilled that the NEO800 was behind the printed parts used on the car, and thankful to be involved in such an amazing project. Teaming up with the likes of Malcolm Nicholls and DSM meant the project was always in good hands and we hope to see further innovation from BAC soon,” stated David Storey, Director of RPS. “We pride ourselves on being the ultimate pioneers at BAC, and joining forces with DSM, RPS and MNL meant we once again lead the way – this time in terms of additive manufacturing. Keeping the Mono R as light as possible was of paramount importance in its development, and by using 3D printing we not only keep the kilograms down, but also keep sustainability and safety on the up. Using additive manufacturing was crucial for keeping design-to manufacture times down and allowing us to meet tight deadlines with ample creative freedom – while the quality of the finished result is testament to the work of the NEO800.”

While we have been following the Mono R with great interest, 3D printing and the automotive industry have a long history together, and that means everything from racecars to large companies like Ford and even BMW.

[Source / Images: RPS]