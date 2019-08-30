3D Systems & TOYOTA Motorsport Collaboration to Expand 3D Printing in Automotive & Racing

Although 3D printing has already gained a foothold in the automotive industry, a new collaboration between 3D Systems and TOYOTA Motorsport GmbH (TMG) should intensify that progress significantly as the two partners work together in developing new 3D printers, software, and materials.

A subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation, TMG has made a name on its own as a leader in the motorsport industry, working not just with the Toyota family in Cologne, Germany but also external clients who will benefit from their ongoing development strategies with 3D Systems—an undeniable pioneer in 3D printing and AM solutions.

With a focus on increasing and improving manufacturing workflow, 3D Systems will be able to complement TMG’s design and production with a range of solutions to accelerate manufacturing of parts, since ‘being first is what counts,’ as Andreas Schambach, project general manager future production technology, TOYOTA Motorsport GmbH, explains.

“We are on the cutting-edge of motorsport and want to partner with companies that are leading the way so TOYOTA can maintain its advantage,” continued Schambach in a recent press release sent to 3DPrint.com. “TMG has chosen 3D Systems for this partnership because they share our pioneering spirit—exhibited by the fact that they introduced the world to 3D printing.” “We see the unparalleled potential of combining 3D Systems’ expertise and know-how with that of TMG to create technologies and define new additive manufacturing innovations in the automotive industry.”

The two companies are not only creating a powerful partnership as TMG has named 3D Systems their ‘Additive Manufacturing Machine Provider of Choice,’ but together the two companies will also be making a powerful statement about the impact 3D printing and additive manufacturing processes can have on major industries like automotive—and motorsport.

“TMG’s facility will become a showcase for world-class advanced digital manufacturing,” said Schambach. “Our team of experts will complement that of 3D Systems’, to develop advanced laser sintering technologies, and a portfolio of materials with improved properties to meet the rigorous demands of motorsport. We intend to use these new technologies to more quickly and efficiently create lightweight, high quality production parts for our motorsport projects, leading to competitive advantage.”

TMG will be incorporating the following 3D Systems software into their workflow:

“I’m inspired by the potential of our collaboration with TOYOTA Motorsport,” said Herbert Koeck, EVP, global go to market, 3D Systems. “TMG is a known leader in their industry as 3D Systems is in ours.” “Bringing together our collective expertise, curiosity, and desire to bring solutions to new applications challenges will yield first-to-market technologies that have the power to redefine an industry. I look forward to the innovation we’ll bring to fruition over the course of this partnership.”

TMG and 3D Systems will be in attendance together at the FIA World Endurance Championship, from August 30-September 1 at Silverstone, in the UK. During the races, two different TOYOTA GAZOO racing cars will bear the 3D Systems logo:

#7 – driven by Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and José María López

#8 – driven by Sébastien Buemi, Kazuki Nakajima and Brendon Hartley

News of this collaboration follows closely on the heels of a recent partnership announcement with Rodin Cars and Stewart Haas Racing as 3D Systems worked with both companies to refine speed and performance in their racecars.

Automotive leaders began using 3D printing long before anyone knew it existed, but as accessibility and affordability has expanded around the world, so has their continued use of the technology—from a big push overseas for 3D printing to development of the Supercar, to restoration of BMW that belonged to Elvis.

What do you think of this news? Let us know your thoughts! Join the discussion of this and other 3D printing topics at 3DPrintBoard.com.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

[Source / Images: 3D Systems]