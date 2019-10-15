Researchers Use Autodesk Ember 3D Printer to Characterize 3D Printed Lenses

8 hours by Bridget O'Neal 3D Printing

Share this Article

In the recently published ‘Characterization of 3D printed lenses and diffraction gratings made by DLP additive manufacturing,’ international researchers studied digital fabrication of optical parts using DLP 3D printing.

Examining the benefits of DLP technology, the researchers meant to explore the high spatial resolution made available, along with investigating the potential of new optical functionality. The research team used an Autodesk Ember 3D printer with Standard Clear PR48 photocurable resin for the fabrication of lenses and diffraction gratings, with lenses printed at 0° and the diffraction gratings printed at 90°. Much beloved by researchers, the Ember sadly was canceled but it still continues to spark research.

Schematic diagram of the optical components printed

For the 3D printing process, the researchers modeled the parts in Autodesk Inventor, using PrintStudio for slicing, the Autodesk Ember 3D printer, and PR48 resin, smoothing with sandpaper, and then polishing.

A schematic showing different collimated rays through a prism with an apex angle a

In this study and to characterize optical components overall, the researchers had to study the interaction of light with the materials used.

“The refractive index and the per cent transmission were experimentally determined at different wavelengths spanning the visible region of the electromagnetic spectrum,” stated the authors.

To figure the refractive index of the materials, the research team used the following:

  • Prism spectrometer
  • Helium discharge tube
  • Prism manufactured using photocurable resin

“The triangular prism was manufactured (not printed) with PR48 resin, cured with a UV lamp with a wavelength of 405 nm and subsequently polished and buffed,” stated the researchers. “After processing, all apical angles were measured at 60° as determined by a protractor.”

Only five main wavelengths were recognized as the authors checked out the light refraction—and only four could be measured with use as they attempted to use the spectrometer.

Refractive index for the PR48 prism at four known wavelengths

‘Bessel’s method,’ based on the reversibility of light, was used for measuring the lens’ focal length after 3D printing. They noted that it is possible to fabricate converging lenses with focal lengths that ‘agree reasonably well,’ with the polished lens differing by only 0.6.

The authors also pointed out that there is a difference between the theoretical and experimental focal length, but they believe that is because polishing ‘alters the radii’ of the lens curvature. There are also other ‘inherent limitations’ affecting lens performance such as approximations to a curved surface in the 3D software, printing resolution of the Ember, and problems with anisotropy.

“One of the most interesting results from this work was the manufacture of diffraction gratings using 3D printing. An analysis of the diffraction pattern produced by these printed gratings yielded estimates for the slit periodicity and effective slit width,” concluded the authors. “These gratings are unique because the effective slit width fills the entire volume of the printed part. This aspect makes it possible to integrate two or more optical devices in a single printed part. For example, production of a lens combined with a diffraction grating.

“To the best of the authors’ knowledge, no 3D printed gratings using these techniques have been reported in academic literature and no reports of a fully characterized printed grating have been produced. This work further discusses the use of additive manufacturing techniques, particularly the DLP method, and studies the effect of layer thickness on the resulting gratings. The effects of layered polymerization on the final product are shown to affect the way in which light can be diffracted, hence producing a method for production of tunable and repeatable diffraction gratings.”

3D printing in optics is becoming increasingly popular as there are so many benefits offered to this industry from greater affordability to speed, and the ability to experiment and customize. Today, researchers and manufacturers are creating techniques for making smoother parts, micro-optical components, as well as affordable, customized lenses.

What do you think of this news? Let us know your thoughts! Join the discussion of this and other 3D printing topics at 3DPrintBoard.com.

Experimental setup for measuring the focal length

[Source / Images: ‘Characterization of 3D printed lenses and diffraction gratings made by DLP additive manufacturing’]
Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3Dsimo Multipro – the One Tool to Rule Them All (7 in 1)

Optomec Releases LENS Laser Deposition Head (LDH 3.X) for Additive Manufacturing

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing

Germanium, Silica & Titanium Lend Stability to 3D Printing Optical Glass

In the recently published ‘Sol-Gel Based Nanoparticles for 3D Printing of Optical Glass,’ Peter Palencia and Koroush Sasan of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory are innovating further in the realm of...

October 5, 2019
3D Printing

Lithuanian Startup Dear Deer Eyewear Offers Bespoke 3D Printed Eyeglasses Online

Because I was really into Barbies at age 6 when I first got prescription lenses, my very first pair of eyeglasses were huge and bright pink…I shudder to look at...

August 13, 2019
3D PrintingExclusive InterviewsMetal 3D Printing

Interview with Formalloy’s Melanie Lang on Directed Energy Deposition

When I met Melanie Lang at RAPID a lot of the buzz on the show floor was directed at her startup Formalloy. Formalloy has developed a metal deposition head that...

July 15, 2019
3D Printers3D Printing

Samsung Electronics Using Optomec’s Aerosol Jet 3D Printing to Make Next-Generation Consumer Electronics

New Mexico-based Optomec, which supplies production-grade 3D printing systems for electronics applications and LENS Directed Energy Deposition 3D printers for the manufacturing of metal parts and components, just announced that...

June 25, 2019

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
3D Printed Footware
3D Printing Books

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

All3DP FacFox 3D Systems Upload via Treatstock jawstec

Events

Inside 3D Printing

Global Events Series: Click for Dates

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Boston, February 11-12, 2020
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our 3DPrint.com.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.