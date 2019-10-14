Singapore: Structo3D Completes Funding Round with EDBI

8 hours by Bridget O'Neal 3D Printers3D Printing

Global dental 3D printing solutions provider Structo, headquartered in Singapore, has just announced the completion of a funding round with EDBI, a global investor from Singapore. These latest funds will be used to continue their journey in advancing additive manufacturing within the dental industry.

The founders of Structo

Founded in 2014, Structo has been on a mission to revolutionize dentistry and they will push forward to encourage mass production of dental solutions that are specific to patients—embracing one of the most important benefits of 3D printing, along with greater affordability, speed in production, and often too, the ability to cut out the middleman and make products and devices onsite.

“Structo is a great example of how an idea born in our local university can reach the global market with government-linked and private investors working closely together to provide funding at different stages of its growth. Such support is especially important in nurturing deep tech start-ups and ensuring a vibrant innovation ecosystem in Singapore,” says Chu Swee Yeok, CEO & President of EDBI.

Born out of a project at the National University of Singapore (NUS), Structo is now an international leader—and unique as a worldwide company that focuses only on dental solutions, with 3D printers being used by customers on five continents, responsible for manufacturing thousands of dental appliances each month.

Other investors include GGV Capitol (Silicon Valley and China) and Wavemaker Partners (Los Angeles and Singapore), allowing Structo to expand further, also maintaining a presence in the US, Canada, and the UK.

“The recent rise in consumer demand for clear aligners, an orthodontic appliance that can only be produced through additive manufacturing has accelerated the demand for more novel and customized solutions,” says Huub van Esbroeck, co-Founder and CEO of Structo. “At Structo, we believe there is no one-size-fits-all solution for any specific end-use, in particular for an industry that is as diverse in size and requirements as dental.”

Structo builds dental 3D printers using their proprietary mask stereolithography (MSLA) technology, allowing them to fabricate products at higher speeds, along with ‘revolutionizing the field of digital denistry’ and offering greater affordability while keeping the same level of quality.

“Partners such as EDBI have been instrumental in getting Structo to where it needs to be,” explains Huub. “EDBI’s support has allowed our team to develop capabilities in Singapore in engineering, product development, material sciences and manufacturing. By leveraging EBDI’s strategic industry partners, investor community and network of talent, we were able to push the boundaries of additive manufacturing. EDBI’s investment in our company is a testament to the successes our team has achieved in a short period of time.

“It will help us continue to fulfill the dental industry’s need for novel solutions for mass customization through digital manufacturing. It will help us continue to fulfill the dental industry’s need for novel solutions for mass customization through digital manufacturing.”

3D printing has made an undeniable impact in the dental and orthodontics world, with a variety of materials, hardware, and software not available to both labs and clinicians. From improved implants to better accuracy in 3D printed dental models and bigger and better dental 3D printers.

What do you think of this news? Let us know your thoughts! Join the discussion of this and other 3D printing topics at 3DPrintBoard.com.

[Source / Images: Structo]
