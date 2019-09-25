Parkinson’s Patient Helps Develop 3D Printed Assistive Device for Eating

8 mins by Bridget O'Neal 3D Printing

Share this Article

In the recently published, ‘User-centered design of a customized assistive device to support feeding,’ Brazilian researchers explore the design of a medical device for patients with Parkinson’s or other diseases that cause hand tremors. Gaining nutrition is critical to health, and with such a device, the user also retains independence.

The authors suggested the user-based approach, with 3D printing used to improve and refine the design in the end. Overall, they were able to open up communication between members of the design team, offer clear identification of design demands, promote a decrease in R&D time, and offer an array of new and ‘inventive’ solutions. Here, the user helping the researchers in the study was a 60-year-old male with Parkinson’s.

While assistive technology has been heavily affected by 3D printing, in this study it also proves itself as a substantial design tool. The design process for the study was made up of these three stages:

  • Informational and conceptual design
  • Manufacturing
  • Testing and refinement

Design stages and tasks

Conceptual design

  • The conceptual model consisted of:
  • Main cable in which other pieces are fixed
  • Cap for holding cutlery
  • Back sealing cap
  • Ergonomic cover
  • Adjustable strap

“The cable also contains four internal cavities, which may or may not be filled with water, totaling five possible configurations of weight for the device, the heavier being twice its weight totally empty,” stated the researchers.

Main features of the design were:

  • Mechanical system
  • Non-toxic fluid for balance of tremors
  • Easy assembly/disassembly
  • Improved hand contact area

The device, ultimately, met all of the users’ design requirements, along with offering the potential for customization that is very affordable.

 “The use of 3D printing for the generation of mock-ups and prototypes allowed a better visualization of the proposed technical solutions, facilitating the process of refining the product concept. It also allowed for greater and more effective participation of the stakeholders (occupational therapists, end users) in the design process through the interaction and testing with the prototypes, significantly collaborating for a user-centered design approach,” concluded the researchers.

“Single-case testing with users will be critical in evaluating product functionality and possible future improvements. Although the results with the use of the AD with no filled cavity (intervention phase B) have not yet been conclusive, it is expected that this may change with the beginning of cavity filling (intervention phase C).”

AD virtual model: (a) side view; (b) assembly view; (c) technical drawing.

A variety of different medical devices have been created with 3D printing and especially in the last few years, from biomedical devices to those using 3D printed magnets to further the concept, to innovating with carbon. For this study, one of the most unique atmosphere was having the patient help with the project overall for creating parts and prototypes for assistive devices.

What do you think of this news? Let us know your thoughts! Join the discussion of this and other 3D printing topics at 3DPrintBoard.com.

[Source / Images: ‘User-centered design of a customized assistive device to support feeding’]

 

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Markforged Metal X Now Lets You 3D Print in Inconel 625

What is Metrology Part 22 – 3D Translation and Rotation

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Design3D SoftwareEducationScience & Technology

What is Metrology Part 21 – Getting Started with Processing

This is a brief explanation of some basic concepts in Processing. It is important to lay down the foundation before one moves to the 3D realm.

September 22, 2019
3D Design3D Printing3D ScanningEducationScience & Technology

What is Metrology Part 19 – Moire Effect in 3D Printing

This is a short excerpt on an interesting phenomena within visual perception known as the Moire Effect. We will address this in how it operates within the realm of 3D printing as well as metrology.

September 20, 2019
3D Design3D Printed Art3D Scanning3D SoftwareEducationScience & Technology

What is Metrology Part 20 – Processing

This is a brief overview of the coding language Processing. It has great intersection within the 3D printing and image processing realms of knowledge.

September 19, 2019
3D Design3D ScanningEducationScience & Technology

What is Metrology Part 18 – Pixelation

This is a brief article that touches on the topic of pixelation. Pixelation is very important when it comes to color measurement as well as how the physical world interfaces with the digital world through information theory.

September 17, 2019

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
3D Printed Footware
3D Printing Books

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

All3DP FacFox 3D Systems Upload via Treatstock jawstec

Events

Inside 3D Printing

Global Events Series: Click for Dates

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Boston, February 11-12, 2020
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our 3DPrint.com.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.