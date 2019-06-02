PLA Derivatives Suitable for 3D Printing Biomedical Devices

June 2, 2019 by Bridget O'Neal 3D PrintingBioprinting

Share this Article

In ‘Differential thermal analysis of the antibacterial effect of PLA-based materials planned for 3D printing,’ authors P. Maroti, B. Kocsis, A. Ferencz, M. Nyitrai, and D. Lorinczy explore the opportunities biomedical applications offer to research and medicine, along with the importance of evaluating materials used in creating devices.

In this study, researchers are specifically concerned with contamination risk and the purported antibacterial properties of PLA, along with PLA-HDT, a PLA-Ag nanocomposite, with DTA/TG. PLA and its derivatives have been attractive to researchers over time because of its natural plant-based origins and biodegradability. The researchers point out the need for sterilization in bioprinting practices, and especially for patients about to receive implants, with the most popular methods as follows:

  • Steam sterilization (at high pressure and * 130 C)
  • Dry sterilization (close to 200 C)
  • Sterilization with radioactive sources
  • Gas sterilization (mainly in ethylene oxide)

As research progressed, the team tested the antimicrobial properties of the materials, using the following:

  • Micrococcus luteus–Sarcina lutea ATCC 9341 – commonly found in human skin flora
  • Bacillus subtilis ATCC 6633 – bioassay organism for detecting antimicrobial agents
  • Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 25923
  • Escherichia coli ATCC 25922
  • Pseudomonas aeruginosa ATCC 15442

“The surfaces of media were continuously inoculated with test bacteria; the test disks containing presumably antimicrobial materials were placed on the inoculated surface of the media,” explained the authors. “After 24 h incubation at 37 C in a thermostat, the disks were removed and discarded.”

The disks remained clear of bacterial colonies—even for weeks, although they did note that in a few cases ‘contaminated colonies’ were found, most likely due to faulty removal of the test with forceps, which caused the bacteria to be shifted into the initial sample area.

Ultimately, this type of evaluation is critical in bioprinting and the use of devices. The authors point out that ‘indiscriminate use of antifungal agents’ has led to an increase in microorganisms tolerant to drugs used today; in fact, they report that other researchers recently detected an antibacterial and antioxidant activity of a PLA nano-silver composite.

Results of this research also showed that the PLA-Ag composite would be the best choice for 3D printed products used in surgeries due to superior thermal parameters, although they also recommend PLA-HDT as having the potential for biomedical applications too.

“The bacterial test result was very surprising for us because the usual halo (‘paraselene’) around the printed sample did not appear,” stated the authors.

PLA-based sample disks in different bacterium milieu: Symbols are: bacterial beds BS, Bacillus subtilis; SA, Staphylococcus aureus; EC, Escherichia coli; PS, Pseudomonas aeruginosa; SL, Sarcina lutea. Printed samples: 1—PLA “Model” (20% CaCO3), 2—PLA, 3—PLA-Ag, 4—PLA “Gypsum” (50% CaCO3), 5—PLA-HDT. Photographs were made 5 days after the removal of disks (row a, except of PLA), 8 days of removal (row b) and at 11th day (row c).

PLA samples in SL—Sarcina lutea bed. Upper left PLA-Ag, upper right PLA-HDT and bottom PLA disks: a in 5 days, b after 10 days, c after 15 days and d after 19 days of removing the plastic disks. The two neighbor Petri-disks differ from each other only in the percentage of print completeness

The researchers continue to stress the importance of sterilization but realize now that high temperatures should not be used for disinfection. They also recommend HDT-PLA and PLAAg as ‘promising materials’ for composites in heat-based sterilization.

 “The results showed that these composites, based on their thermal characteristics, can be suitable for 3D print biomedical devices such as orthoses, casts, medical models and also surgical guides; therefore, their further examination should be important, regarding mechanical characteristics and their possible antibacterial effect,” concluded the researchers.

Bioprinting is achieved today with many different materials, from chitosan-gelatin hydrogels to nanofiber coated tubular scaffolds and more. Find out more PLA and other variations in creating biomedical devices here. What do you think of this news? Let us know your thoughts! Join the discussion of this and other 3D printing topics at 3DPrintBoard.com.

Heating and (spontaneous) cooling curves (inserts) for PLA base fiber: a with 10 °C min−1 and b with 40 °C min−1 heating rate. Solid lines: DTA average curves, dashed lines TG curves. Here and in all further figure too, the endotherm process is downward.

The melting (fusion) and cooling curves of PLA-HDT. In the case of 40 °C min−1 heating rate, there was no crystallization in the spontaneous cooling phase.

[Source / Images: ‘Differential thermal analysis of the antibacterial effect of PLA-based materials planned for 3D printing’]
Facebook Comments

Share this Article

Related Articles

Tessenderlo Group Releases First Gelatin Bioink in Claro Series

University of Athens Researchers 3D Print Electrochemical Sensing Platform, Testing with Caffeine & Mercury

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingBioprinting

Bioprinting for Bone Regeneration with Nanofiber Coated Tubular Scaffolds

Researchers from both Mexico and Costa Rica have joined efforts to further research into bone regeneration via bioprinting, allowing doctors and surgeons to create patient-specific scaffolds for improved treatment. 3D...

May 17, 2019
3D Printing3D Printing Materials

Thesis Student Creates Business Case for Desktop 3D Printing E-Cigarette Cases

Thesis student Calvin Smith, at Minnesota State University, brings up a topic most 3D printing enthusiasts and users should be interested in as he explores the limits—and endless possibilities— of...

May 15, 2019
3D Printing3D Printing Materials

China: 3D Printing Customized Meshes for Separating Oil and Water

Researchers from China are trying to refine mesh fabrication for exercises such as separating oil from water, with their recent findings published in ‘3D Printing of an Oil/Water Mixture Separator...

May 14, 2019
BioprintingBusinessMedical 3D Printing

Bioprinting 101 Part 18 – Pharmaceutical Testing

A pharmaceutical test can be referred to as a clinical trial or a rigorously controlled test of a new drug or a new invasive medical device on human subjects. In...

May 14, 2019

Training

June 11, 2019

Beginner Design for 3D Printing

$99

Register Now
More Details

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
3D Printed Footware
3D Printing Books

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

All3DP FacFox 3D Systems Upload via Treatstock jawstec

Events

Inside 3D Printing

June 2019

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Boston, February 11-12, 2020
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our 3DPrint.com.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.