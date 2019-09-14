Promoting Additive Manufacturing: GE Additive Lichtenfels Facility Opening Celebrated in Bavaria

While GE Additive continues to make enormous strides in 3D printing and additive manufacturing, they continue to procure large facilities around the globe for production too. Now, they are adding a 40,000-square meter facility in Lechtenfels, Bavaria as a response to growing customer demand for AM technology.

The ultra-modern campus will be called GE Additive Lichtenfels, allowing progressive clients to make the transition to 3D printing, AM techniques, and lean manufacturing overall. The site will also house the GE Additive Concept Laser team. Opening ceremonies were officiated by Bavarian Minister of Sciences Bernd Sibler, along with a mix of GE business partners and politicians.

“In Bavaria, global players find exceptional conditions for successful and future-forward investments to take to the world. The opening of the new GE Additive Lichtenfels facility in Upper Franconia is one such example,” said Bavarian Minister of Sciences Bernd Sibler. “It is a great win for the people in the region and there many valuable opportunities for business and science to cooperate. The future of the additive manufacturing industry is being shaped in Lichtenfels.”

There will be 700 employees working at GE Additive Lichtenfels, and a recent press release from GE Additive states that ‘transition in production’ is already underway, with the office area still under construction but slated to be finished next year—at which time the Concept Laser teams will be moving.

“Today is great milestone for GE Additive, for Frank and Kerstin Herzog and the entire Concept Laser family,” said Jason Oliver, President & CEO of GE Additive. “There has been a lot of interest in the building over the past three years, both locally and from our customers. We want this modern, Lean manufacturing production facility, here in Bavaria, to become a global focal point for the additive industry.

Oliver also noted that while the new lean manufacturing facility is meant to be a central point for AM processes, their mission has been to create a ‘collaborative environment’ for both clients and teams. GE Additive also makes a good working environment a priority—beginning in the early planning stages.

“GE Additive Concept Laser is a pioneer and world-class in 3D printing,” said Bavarian Prime Minister Dr. Markus Söder. “The new campus in Lichtenfels is a technology and job motor for industry 4.0 in Upper Franconia. Technological leadership in rural areas, large industrial investments throughout the state – that is hightech made in Bavaria.”

GE Additive Lichtenfels inauguration ribbon cutting. From Left: Heidrun Piewernetz (District President Oberfranken), Andres Hügerich (Mayor of Lichtenfels), Debbra Rogers (Chief Customer Officer, GE Additive), Jason Oliver (President & CEO, GE Additive), Christian Meißner (District Chife Executive Lichtenfels), Kerstin and Frank Herzog (Founder of Concept Laser), Bernd Sibler (Staatsminister fur Wissenschaft und Kunst, Bayern) and Emmi Zeulner (Member of German Federal Parliament). (Photo: GE Additive, GEADPR025)

GE Additive has been a powerhouse when it comes to 3D printing and additive manufacturing, with numerous sites and facilities opened around the world from Pennsylvania to Munich, even to include a customer experience center. They have also expanded their Arcam EBM Center recently.

GE Additive includes additive machine providers Concept Laser and Arcam EBM; along with additive material provider AP&C.

GE Additive Lichtenfels campus inside.
(Photo: GE Additive, GEADPR025, image credit Wilm Visuals)

What do you think of this news? Let us know your thoughts! Join the discussion of this and other 3D printing topics at 3DPrintBoard.com.

GE Additive Lichtenfels campus outside.
(Photo: GE Additive, GEADPR025, image credit Wilm Visuals)

[Source / Images: GE Additive]
