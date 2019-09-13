Enter the 2020 Additive Manufacturing Strategies Startup Competition

February 11th through 12th 2020 will see another Additive Manufacturing Strategies Event in Boston. A small scale summit-like event for industry leaders specific to the metal printing and medical 3D printing market these events bring together and educate a select number of highly interested professionals. Additive Manufacturing Strategies events are focused on professionals implementing 3D printing in manufacturing and production for metals, dental and medical.
As a part of this event, VC Fund Asimov Ventures will once again be hosting a startup competition. This competition will see you:
- Apply to compete for a $15,000 investment from VC fund Asimov Ventures.
- The winning company will be profiled on 3DPrint.com.
The timeline of the Competition is:
- Deadline: December 1, 2019
- Interviews: December 2-9, 2019
- Selections Announced: December 15, 2019
- Competition Date: February 11, 2020
The rules are:
- Applications must be submitted by December 1, 2019
- In order to compete you must be available to pitch in-person February 11, 2019, in Boston, MA (travel not provided)
- If selected to compete you will receive a free conference pass to Additive Manufacturing Strategies.
- Please note that due to the overwhelming number of submissions we receive only companies which are selected will be contacted
- Revenue cannot be greater than $500,000
- Software, Hardware, Materials and Bioprinting focus is welcome
