Enter the 2020 Additive Manufacturing Strategies Startup Competition

by Joris Peels

February 11th through 12th 2020 will see another Additive Manufacturing Strategies Event in Boston. A small scale summit-like event for industry leaders specific to the metal printing and medical 3D printing market these events bring together and educate a select number of highly interested professionals. Additive Manufacturing Strategies events are focused on professionals implementing 3D printing in manufacturing and production for metals, dental and medical.

As a part of this event, VC Fund Asimov Ventures will once again be hosting a startup competition. This competition will see you:

  • Apply to compete for a $15,000 investment from VC fund Asimov Ventures.
  • The winning company will be profiled on 3DPrint.com.

The timeline of the Competition is:

  • Deadline: December 1, 2019
  • Interviews: December 2-9, 2019
  • Selections Announced: December 15, 2019
  • Competition Date: February 11, 2020

The rules are:

  1. Applications must be submitted by December 1, 2019
  2. In order to compete you must be available to pitch in-person February 11, 2019, in Boston, MA (travel not provided)
  3. If selected to compete you will receive a free conference pass to Additive Manufacturing Strategies.
  4. Please note that due to the overwhelming number of submissions we receive only companies which are selected will be contacted
  5. Revenue cannot be greater than $500,000
  6. Software, Hardware, Materials and Bioprinting focus is welcome

Apply Here.

