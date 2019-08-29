3D Printing News Briefs: August 29, 2019

For this edition of 3D Printing News Briefs, we’re telling you about award nominations, a 3D printing workshop, and a Kickstarter campaign. Johnson & Johnson is now taking nominations for its 2020 Women in STEM2D Scholars Award, and ASTM International will soon host an additive manufacturing workshop. Next month, a Kickstarter campaign will launch for a pretty cool 3D printed product from a galaxy far, far away…

WiSTEM2D Scholars Award Call for Nominations

Not long after announcing the winners of this year’s WiSTEM2D (Women in Science, Technology, Math, Manufacturing and Design) Scholar’s Award, which was launched just two years ago, Johnson & Johnson is now accepting global applications for its 2020 award, which are given to female assistant or associate academic professors in STEM disciplines. The award works to inspire career paths in STEM2D, and fuel development of STEM2D leaders who are women, by supporting their research. Each recipient, chosen by an independent External Advisory Board, will receive $50,000 annually for three years, in addition to mentorship from J&J leaders for the same time period. The deadline for 2020 applications is Oct. 3, 2019 at 9 am HST.

“Johnson & Johnson is supporting and establishing the next generation of female leaders and global innovators in order to increase the participation of women in STEM2D fields worldwide. This award seeks to showcase the talents of highly-trained female researchers and academic professors, providing support at a pivotal moment in their academic careers, so they can continue to lead STEM2D breakthroughs in the future with limitless opportunities to change the trajectory of health for humanity,” said Cat Oyler, Vice President, Global Public Health, Tuberculosis, Johnson & Johnson and WiSTEM2D University Sponsor.

Applicants must submit their resume – including a list of abstracts,current financial support, presentations, publications, and two references – a brief outline of the budget for their proposed research, a letter of recommendation from a university or school department head, and 1,000 words detailing their proposed research area.

ASTM International Hosting Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence Workshop

On Monday, September 16th, ASTM International will be hosting its second Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence Workshop at CETIM in Senlis, France. The event, co-chaired by Dr. Nima Shamsaei from Auburn University, Dr. Mohsen Seifi from ASTM International, and Dr.-Ing. Christian Seidel from Fraunhofer, will provide a broad look into, and holistic understanding of, the AM industry, as well as its value chain. Topics will include certification, design, feedstock, non-destructive inspection, post-processing, safety, and more, in addition to covering how the AM CoE uses targeted standards development and R&D to help fill in the gaps for workforce development.

“This is a unique opportunity to learn from world class experts coming from both sides of the Atlantic,” stated Dr. Seidel. “Attendees will learn about the latest global standardization efforts, new technology developments and much more.”

Supporting organizations from the first workshop, held in March, include America Makes, Innovate UK, CECIMO, and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), with EASA and the Fraunhofer Institute joining. 12 interactive workshop sessions will be available so participants can engage with top industry experts and train for different levels of the AM workforce. Discounted rates are available through September 1st; you can register and find more details, including the full agenda of speakers, here.

3D Printed Darth Vader Suit

There are countless examples of how often Star Wars lovers use 3D printing to display their dedication to the fandom. Maker Aaron Warbinek will be launching a Kickstarter campaign next month to fund just one more example – a detailed, functional, wearable Darth Vader suit, with all the parts 3D printed save for the electronics and clothing. Color me interested, as I have a special affinity for this baddest of the bad (conflicted?) guys.

“All of us have a desire to be more. To be something that is bigger than us. For many the desire to be bigger comes from the stories we read and the movies we watch,” Warbinek wrote. “I grew up watching Star Wars and seeing myself in the characters and stories it portrayed. From the reluctant hero and the outsider looking for redemption to the rise and fall of one of the greatest antagonists in cinema. I want to bring Vader to you, show you how to create him with your own hands, and give you the chance to be something much bigger.”

This suit has it all – a built in cooling system, voice-changer that links to a microphone, working buttons on the control box to trigger sound FX, and shoulder armor engraved with the Sith Code. Warbinek’s goal is to raise enough funds to make four Darth Vader suits, along with a series of instructions and videos that show others how to 3D print, assemble, finish, wire, and sew the whole thing together on their own. Kickstarter rewards will include custom shirts, the 3D design files and instructions, and even a limited amount of parts and suits. May the Force be with you!

