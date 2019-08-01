Annie Foo Shoe Design Relies on 3D Printing for Bespoke Styles

“The world doesn’t need more shoes, but it deserves innovation.” – Annie Foo

The Annie Foo Design company is busy fashioning the future. A London local who is embracing the 3D printing trend, designer Annie Foo is currently working to complete her master’s degree in fashion at the Royal College of Art. In using Gravity Sketch (also employing virtual reality), she has been able to design and then 3D print her works, consisting of high-tech, fashionable shoes, on an HP Multi Jet Fusion 4200.

Foo recognizes the importance of 3D printing around the world, in fashion and shoes, and especially as she has watched the technology ‘pick up steam over the last several years.’ Along with that, 3D printing has infiltrated nearly every avenue of industry, helping to make everything from extremely important medical devices to auto parts, aerospace components, construction, and comprehensive manufacturing.

Foo Design sees 3D printing as ‘just getting started,’ however, in terms of fashion. Realizing the importance of finding her own niche in the fashion business, Foo has been using the progressive technology more often.

“Passionate about sustainability and moving away from the disposable aspect some parts of the fashion industry have turned to recently she researched the best way to print her shoe designs that would offer flexibility, durability and speed,” state the researchers. “The HP Multi Jet Fusion 4200 presented a solution.”

And while the customized shoes are beautiful in design, presenting a serious artistic flair, the shoes are functional. Annie Foo has just begun producing 3D printed shoes for her customers and is working with her first now by 3D scanning the foot and then creating a ‘bespoke’ shoe. Pricing is still being decided on.

Employing the benefits of 3D printing allows for faster turnaround in the product, greater affordability, and better customization, Annie Foo also believes in fighting waste overall. The collection of Annie Foo’s shoe designs can be viewed on Instagram here.

3D printing continues to play a larger role in fashion today, and especially in shoes. While we have seen examples from other fashion designers too that are not quite as realistic for the mainstream in that they are mainly almost considered to be works of art—rather than works of comfort or sensibility—companies like Nike and Adidas have taken off with additive manufacturing and ‘run with it,’ adding 3D printed uppers, materials overall, and items like 3D printed lacelocks.

Other fashion designers have been involved in creating a wide range of dresses, some of which are haute couture and would never be worn in daily life, and then other pieces that are more casual and appealing for realistic consumers.

[Source / Images: Annie Foo Design]