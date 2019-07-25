Divide By Zero Introducing New High-Speed Aion 500 MK3 Polymer 3D Printer

Mumbai-based 3D printer manufacturer Divide By Zero Technologies (DBZ) is well-known for its patented Advanced Plastic Fusion Modeling (APFM) technology. Rather than adhering to a uniform material flow, the process adapts to the needs of each layer and the complexities of the design, greatly improving layer adhesion and the overall strength and accuracy of the print.

The company’s industrial Aion 500 and advanced Aion 500 MK2 3D printers have already been adopted by several leading tech companies and design firms in India. Now, the award-winning startup is introducing its newest product – the Aion 500 MK3. The printer was recently unveiled at the Automotive Engineering Show in Chennai, and the company is touting its incredible speed.

“3D printing technology has been in the industry for the past 30 years and we all are fascinated by its potential, however, speed has been a drawback – until today,” said CEO & Founder Swapnil Sansare. “AION500 MK3 is 3X faster than conventional CNC machines. The printing speed is 10x more than any polymer extrusion-based platform anywhere in the world. Basically, you can now print the anatomical model of a human skull in minutes. Companies need not wait for a week for their orders when they can have it in mere hours. “The RoI for this machine is barely 4 months.”

Powered by the company’s AFPM process, the new Aion 500 MK3 can print what DBZ says is ten times faster than other comparable systems without losing accuracy, mechanical properties, or surface finish. The company spent years researching how to make a high throughput, high speed 3D printer that could put the ‘rapid’ back in rapid prototyping, and the Aion 500 MK3 is the result.

“It is undoubtedly a ‘Breakthrough’ in the 3D Printing Industry and has the propensity to put INDIA on the GLOBAL MAP for Rapid Prototyping,” Shruti Karlekar, from Divide By Zero’s PR team, told 3DPrint.com. “This machine is extrusion (fff) based 3D printer but it can print with speeds upto 600mm/Sec with travel speeds upto 1.5 m/s and Accelerations upto 1.5G. Material deposition rate on this machine is 100-270 grams / hour based on material type.”

Because they adhere to international standards of quality, DBZ’s 3D printers are often used in its home country of India by professionals in sectors such as automotive, defense, education, and manufacturers of customized jigs and fixtures. Some 3D printing methods are not well-suited for manufacturing jigs and fixtures, due to lack of affordability, speed, and strength, but DBZ claims that its “Next-Gen Industrial Grade Workhorse” is a great solution.

The company claims that its latest 3D printer is “Industry 4.0 ready,” as live imaging reduces the amount of time the user has to be physically present.

“This machine is also ready with interface for robot handshake in case of implementation of complete automatic print setup,” DBZ wrote in the product brochure.

The Aion 500 MK3, weighing in at 280 kg with a 450 X 450 X 450 mm build size, features a robust, high-speed print engine with rapid acceleration on the servo gantry. It uses a special blend of polymers that can be printed faster than other conventional 3D printers. Other features include:

maximum extruder temperature of 380°C

a unique X-Y motion system

10-micron positional accuracy

new dual drive liquid-cooled print head

active carbon filter

patented precision filament flow sensor

USB, Wi- FI, and Ethernet connectivity

Take a closer look at DBZ’s new high-speed Aion 500 MK3 3D printer in the video below:

[Source/Images: Divide By Zero Technologies]