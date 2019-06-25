Maskless Microfabrication: Nanoscribe Releases Quantum X

3 hours by Bridget O'Neal 3D Printing

Share this Article

Germany-headquartered Nanoscribe has just announced the formal release of their Quantum X device, presenting the new technology at the LASER World of Photonics in Munich (running from June 24-27). Continuing in their mission to target industrial users engaged in microfabrication endeavors, this launch expands on their additive manufacturing systems for nano- and microscale projects.

The Nanoscribe development team created Quantum X specifically for highly-precise micro-optics, offering a powerful combination with grayscale lithography and two-photon polymerization technology.

“Quantum X provides a more flexible, straightforward and cost-effective maskless lithography solution for various use cases,” reports Nanoscribe in their latest press release sent to 3DPrint.com. “Within its compact housing, prototypes of refractive and diffractive microoptics, as well as, polymer masters are produced. The system features an industrial form factor with intuitive and ready-to-use interfaces for process control.”

Nanoscribe created this new technology in response to the high demand for manufacturing in applications like:

  • Sensors
  • Mobile devices
  • Data
  • Telecommunications

Quantum X is Nanoscribe’s new maskless lithography system for the fabrication of refractive and diffractive micro-optics with the highest precision.

Microfabrication work can be completed quickly and accurately, relying on three cameras for live monitoring and process control. Users can look forward to benefits like faster development, shorter design iteration cycles, greater affordability, rapid production, and a more expedient printing process overall. Nearly any 2.5D shape can be created on the microscale, a feat Nanoscribe states was previously impossible, now ‘paving the way to new or strongly enhanced optical elements from imaging, illumination, to sensing.’

Multilevel diffractive optical elements (DOE) are produced in one scanning plane, as laser power is modulated—resulting in excellent contouring capabilities for more efficient fabrication of:

  • Single optical elements
  • Spherical and aspherical lenses
  • Arrays with high fill factors up to 100 percent

“Quantum X developers have put great effort to excel in advanced user-machine interactions,” states the Nanoscribe team.

A touchscreen is built-in for monitoring jobs, adjusting parameters, and seeing the print in real time—along with a software wizard that guides users through the entire cycle of a print job. The software will accept images of optical designs up to 32-bit resolution like BMP, PNG, or TIFF. A wide range of feature heights are possible in each scan field, and quasi-continuous topographies can be manufactured in one step. The AM approach allows users to expand beyond traditional limitations in height, throughput, and resolution.

Quantum X intuitive touchscreen panel offers process control, job status and print job queue. (Photo: Chris Frühe)

“The fabrication process with Quantum X allows a wide range of substrates, including transparent and opaque ones, accepting sizes of up to six-inch wafers. Working with this new device avoids costly mask fabrication, spin-coating, and pre- or post-baking when used with Nanoscribe photoresins. These resin materials are easy to handle, allow high aspect ratios and enable high structures, approaching the limits of the physically possible,” states Nanoscribe.

Micro-optics directly printed on a two-inch wafer without the need for additional lithography steps or mask fabrication.

Micro-optics directly printed on a two-inch wafer without the need for additional lithography steps or mask fabrication.

Nanoscribe has been a dynamic presence in the world of printing and microfabrication for years, growing with one innovation after another—from extensive collaborations to a variety of different technologies and processes. What do you think of this news? Let us know your thoughts! Join the discussion of this and other 3D printing topics at 3DPrintBoard.com.

[Source / Images: Nanoscribe]

 

Facebook Comments
Tagged with:

Share this Article

Related Articles

3D Printing News Briefs: June 25, 2019

UTK: Doctoral Student Explores the Intersection of 3D Printing, Microfluidics & Bioprinting

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing

Nanofabrica Impacting AM Processes for Production of Micro-Optical Components

Israel’s Nanofabrica is continuing their path to superstardom for manufacturing on the micro and nanoscale. While just recently they released a new platform for micron resolution 3D printing, Nanofabrica is...

May 10, 2019
3D Printing

Project Miliquant: Nanoscribe Participates in Collaboration Using 3D Printing in Quantum Technology Research

Nanoscribe has been impressing us at the micro- and nano-level for years now in 3D printing, from their work with plasmonics to micro-optics and many other projects related to industrial...

April 1, 2019
3D Printing

SmarTech’s Latest Report Analyzes Market for 3D-printed Nanometals

Leading industry analysis firm, SmarTech, has just published a report on 3D printing of nanomaterials. The new report, “Emerging Opportunities for 3D Printed Nanomaterials” contains analysis of the business opportunities...

January 7, 2019
3D PrintingScience & Technology

Student Uses Nanoscribe Technology to Investigate 3D Printed Microstructures for Optics in Thesis

German 3D printer manufacturer Nanoscribe specializes in 3D micro and nano printing, and its Photonic Professional GT 3D printer, which uses a two-photon polymerization process, was used in two life sciences...

August 2, 2018

Training

June 11, 2019

Beginner Design for 3D Printing

$99

Register Now
More Details

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
3D Printed Footware
3D Printing Books

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

All3DP FacFox 3D Systems Upload via Treatstock jawstec

Events

Inside 3D Printing

Global Events Series: Click for Dates

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Boston, February 11-12, 2020
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our 3DPrint.com.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.