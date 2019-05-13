Inside 3D Printing Seoul Unveils this Year’s Conference Agenda

It is always best to have an opportunity to explore the latest additive manufacturing trends and technologies in one place at one time.

Inside 3D Printing Seoul, taking place on June 26-28 in Seoul, Korea, is entering its 6th year and has become Asia’s premier Additive Manufacturing event. At the same time it is growing into the region’s primary technology event for the digital transformation of design, development, and manufacturing through Industry 4.0.

With 20% year-on-year growth in exhibitor numbers and floor space sold, Inside 3D Printing Seoul has positioned itself as the powerhouse for industrial additive manufacturing in Asia.

Over 10,000 attendees from 28 countries as well as 100 exhibitors and sponsors participate Inside 3D Printing Seoul. The conference is part of a three-day event that includes an international conference in 4 tracks and a dedicated trade show in addition to various networking opportunities.

Inside 3D Printing Seoul boasts its 40+ world-class speakers with practical applications and cases in 4 tracks; Metal, Manufacturing, Aerospace/Automotive and Medical/Dental.

Some of our speakers include:

Michael Tang, Senior Business Manager of BASF, is confirmed as a speaker in Manufacturing/Business track. Michael leading the BASF Asia Pacific 3D Printing regional business in BASF East Asia Regional Headquarters Ltd and will speak about ‘BASF 3D Printing Solutions Enabling Production’ on June 26.

Marvin Trutnau, Head of AMEC Shanghai of DMG MORI, is also confirmed as a speaker in Metal track. Marvin is known as a ‘Metal 3D Printing Specialist’ is in charge of Advanced Material Excellence Center in Shanghai and he will explore the session titled, ‘Advances in Metal 3D Printing – From Prototyping to Mass Production’ on June 27.

Peter Rogers, Additive Manufacturing Product Specialist of Autodesk Netfabb, has participated in Inside 3D Printing Seoul as a speaker for 3 consecutive years. Peter in charge of sales, business development and channel management in the APAC region for Autodesk Netfabb will speak about ‘Design and Simulation: Software’s Role in Additive Manufacturing’ in Metal Track on June 27.

François Richard of TC 261/WG 6 ISO, also visits Inside 3D Printing Seoul in June. François with more than 30 years of experience at a major aerospace OEM has been the chair of the ISO TC-261 mirror committee on the additive manufacturing since 2014. He will present about ‘AM Standardization Perspective with Environmental, Health and Safety Considerations’ on June 26.

Dogyun Kim and Junghyun Lee from DOW, America’s major chemical corporation, also visit Inside 3D Printing Seoul and speak about the ‘World’s 1st Liquid Silicone Rubber Material for 3D Printing’. Dow co-exhibits with Hanil Protech, which deals with German Reprap products.

Albert Sutiono, Head of Technology & Grant Office, NAMIC (National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster) is confirmed to speak as a keynote speaker on June 27. Albert leads a national-level program office that promotes the adoption and industrialization of additive manufacturing in Singapore with investment amount of USD 200 million. He will explain how to accelerate the AM industrialization and transformation into circular economy.

Further, dozens of industry professionals were also added as major speakers including: Shinhu Cho, Sr. Research Engineer, Hyundai Motor Group; Taekmin Kim, Manager of Digital Manufacturing, Siemens; Joris Peels, Editor in Chief, 3DPrint.com; Raymond Zhang, Regional Manager of APAC, Shining 3D; Julien Cohen, Lead Engineer, Eaton; Ozgur Tanriverdi,Global Program Manager, Henkel.

If interested in participating in South Korea’s largest industrial additive manufacturing event either as an exhibitor or visitor, please contact Inside 3D Printing Secretariat (inside3dprinting@kintex.com) or visit our website (www.inside3dprinting.com/seoul) for more information.