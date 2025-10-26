It’s Close to Midnight…3D Prints are Lurking in the Dark!

It’s almost time for my favorite holiday—Halloween! My husband and I have been preparing all month by watching slasher films (his favorite) and psychological thrillers (my favorite). Last week, I carved pumpkins with friends, and soon we’ll pass out candy to trick or treaters. To spread the ghoulish joy around, I’ve put together a list of some of my favorite Halloween 3D prints to share with you!

First up are these adorable 3D printed jack o’ lantern earrings by Thingiverse user MF_3D_Prints. As you can see in the picture, they were printed on a Bambu Lab A1, with 8% infill, 0.14 mm layers, and no supports. It takes less than 45 minutes to print both earrings, though a purge tower is needed because of the color blending.

“I used these earrings pieces off of amazon: Amazon.com: 925 Sterling Silver Plated Earring Hooks 150 PCS/75 Pairs,Ear Wires Fish Hooks,500pcs Hypoallergenic Earring Making kit with Jump Rings and Clear Silicone Earring Backs Stoppers (Silver).”

I also really like these bat earrings by Pinshape user Nebula3D. It’s just one STL file to download, and from the looks of it, these earrings would be a pretty quick print, and an easy way to make your outfit just a little bit spookier.

“This STL file of bat-shaped earrings is perfect for gothic jewelry lovers, Halloween enthusiasts, and those who like to stand out with unique accessories. Whether you’re throwing a Halloween party or adding a dark, elegant touch to your everyday life, these earrings are the perfect choice.”

If you’re interested in slightly creepier accessories for Halloween, might I suggest these chains by Pinshape user quirkymojo? Printed on a Creality Ender 3 Pro with 15% infill, the file includes two short chains and one longer one. They were initially designed as part of a costume, but have also been used to hang prop lanterns. You can use PLA, PLA+, or PETG to print these chains, and you will definitely want to use supports this time, preferably at 5% density.

“I have successfully printed these both with and without supports but the supported model printed a little cleaner and was less harrowing at times.”

Now that you know what you’re going to wear for tricks, it’s time to pass out the treats! This large pumpkin by Thingiverse user Alex3dprintsStuff is the perfect bowl for all your candy, though it’s recommended to scale down the parts to about 85% if you want to match the size shown in the picture. I love that the interior has a slanted wall, so the candy will slide smoothly down and not get stuck in the back of the pumpkin.

“The stem snaps into place in the lid, but the eyes are pressure-fitted into the sockets. They will hold if you don’t hit them, but a little glue would be even better.”

Another great option for passing out Halloween candy are these “creepy, bony hands” by Cults3D user 3DeliPeach. It comes with a chipped bowl for holding treats, and is very versatile; for instance, you could have the disembodied hands cradling the bowl, or dipping into it to snatch some candy!

“Suitable for printing on any printer. Plastic is a PLA type.”

Speaking of body parts, Thingiverse user birrozza did a great job on this skull lamp, which is designed to hold an LED light inside. For enhanced translucency, the exposed brain at the top should be printed with thinner layers, in order to “create a glowing, eerie effect when illuminated.” Anatomically accurate, atmospheric flickering…seems like just the thing to light up the night on Halloween!

“This 3D-printed Halloween skull lamp features a missing cranial cap, revealing two highly detailed brain lobes with deep cerebral folds.”

If you’re interested in another bony lighting option, check out this beautifully creepy candelabra by Cults3D user LittleTup. Printed in place with no supports, it can be used with both small and large electronic tea light candles.

“Resonates with the spooky season and enhances the Gothic ambiance.”

I adore this set of pumpkin coasters by Cults3D user lidarthomas, which also includes a coffee stencil to make your pumpkin spice latte more festive, and a trick or treat flip coin to help you decide. There are six coasters, each with its own unique expression, that fit neatly into the holder. The first one is designed to sit directly behind the holder’s face, so the facial expression can be seen. Print the files at 0.2 layer height, with 10% infill. No supports are needed, though you should use a brim for the coin and face parts.

“Not only is this set useful in various ways, it is also an aesthetic addition to your coffee table in this festive time! “So hurry up and give this pumpkin a home! It may look mean, but haunted pumpkins deserve love, too!”

Finally, what’s Halloween without an adorable ghost? This 5mm wide articulated version, by Pinshape user pgohari, definitely fits the bill. As Casper said to Kat in the 1995 movie, can I keep you?

Happy Halloween from 3DPrint.com!

