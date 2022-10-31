This Is Halloween: Spooky 3D Printed Ghosts & Ghouls & Pumpkins

There’s nothing scarier than not having decorations for your Halloween party. So we’ve compiled a short list of some of our favorite spooky 3D printed models from Thingiverse, MyMiniFactory, Pinshape, and Cults3D. Check them out below!

This first one, by Thingiverse user Tomo_designs, is so cute and bouncy I can’t handle it! The little ghost can work as a decoration, but also as a toy, because he can jump up in the air. It’s a two-part print that doesn’t require any supports, and the legs on the bottom that give him a bounce in his step snap right on.

Nothing says Halloween quite like candy, and this spooky candy bowl by MyMiniFactory user Merlwynd certainly does the trick! It was printed out of PLA, on a Prusa i3 MK3, and looks like it would hold several delicious mini candy bars.

Speaking of skeletons, this fantastic skull lamp by Pinshape user mingshiuan was remixed from a Skull Playset design on Thingiverse and will certainly light up the room at your Halloween party! Meshmixer was used to design the lamp, while Makeware was the slicing tool, and it was printed on a Flashforge Creator out of PLA with 0% infill, two shells, 0.2 mm layer height, and 60 mm per second extrusion speed.

If you want to be the best-dressed ghoul at the party, you’ll definitely need these adorable 3D printed ghost earrings, by Cults 3D user twothingies, which could also be worn as pendants. They’re an easy print, with 0.15 mm layer height and a 0.4 mm nozzle, and even with a color change at the 7th layer, the whole print took less than ten minutes!

“If you want to avoid switching filaments, you could also make the black details using a marker over the white body.”

You’ll feel like you’re in Stephen King’s novel Christine with these 3D printed light-up fangs for your car by Thingiverse user timmyisasleep! You’ll need both black and white PLA filament, and a strip of LED lights, wiring, two M8 hex head bolts, two M8 nuts, two large M8 penny washers, and red paint for the blood on the bottom. In addition to a 3D printer (this user printed the teeth on a Creality Ender 3), you’ll also need a soldering iron and solder, hot glue gun and glue, and a small paint brush. The fangs print without supports or rafts, at 0.3 resolution and a 30% infill, and the assembly instructions have been listed.

“The supplied STL models are for the right hand side, you will have to mirror them for the left hand side. These teeth will only fit the wider mouth of the NA. You will have to scale / make smaller to fit an NB. Not sure about the NC.”

I love these flexible skeleton hands by MyMiniFactory user peterlanoie so much because they’re so versatile. You could use them almost anywhere—just sitting next to the food at your party, hanging on to the edge of the candy bowl during Trick or Treat, gripping the banister with the aid of some double-sided tape, etc. If you have a shirt with long enough sleeves, you could even hold one so it’s part of your Halloween costume! These were 3D printed out of beige PLA on a Creality CR-6 SE system.

If you’re rolling cookie dough or meatballs for a party, or you decide to go with my idea of using the skeleton hands in your costume, you may need a place to store any rings you might be wearing, and where better than this little 3D printed ring dish in the shape of a spider web? Pinshape user lu_yu described it as a “unique little accessory item for your Halloween themed party,” and that’s the perfect description. If you don’t want to put rings in the dish, you could also maybe use it to hold your car keys, or just set it out as a fun decoration.

Just like the description by Cults 3D user 3Demon says, this set of cookie cutters and cookie stamp roller is “perfect for when you’re having zombies over!” One part of the cookie cutter stamps the brain pattern, while the other cuts out the shape, so you don’t have worry if you’ve rolled out your dough too thin. These models print without supports, and the recommended settings are a 15% infill and 0.15 mm layer height. Mmm, brains…

“The largest part in the roller which is 180 mm tall. The pattern goes infinitely around the roller. To create both hemispheres of the brain just flip it over and do the other side. The edge on one side is there on purpose to create a line between the two halves of the brain so keep it towards the middle of the dough.”

Happy Halloween from everyone here at 3DPrint.com!

